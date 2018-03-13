HAVI : and SF Holding Agree to Establish Joint Venture in China

Collaboration brings together HAVI’s food service expertise, safety and quality standards, deep customer insights and experience with the scale, unique capabilities, and broad China coverage of SF. The joint venture will help promote the growth and development of China’s cold chain logistics industry.

HAVI and SF Holding today announced that they have entered into a joint venture agreement aimed at building a leading cold chain logistics company in China. SF Holding will be the majority shareholder of the joint venture that involves a part of HAVI’s existing business in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, specifically the logistics business (including domestic freight). SF Holding is one of China’s leading comprehensive service providers of express logistics and it is committed to providing customers with integrated comprehensive logistics solutions. SF Holding not only maintains solid growth in express delivery services but is also achieving a strong and differentiated competitive advantage by developing rapidly in new areas including heavy freight, cold chain service, medicine, inter-city Express and international business. SF Holdings is optimistic about China’s cold chain logistics market and has been actively investing to support long-term growth in this area, which has already seen SF achieve promising results. HAVI is a global, privately owned company that has been operating in China for close to 40 years focused on innovating, optimizing and managing the supply chains of leading brands and offering world-class expertise in cold chain and multi-temperature distribution technology. HAVI has a strong track record in cold chain logistics and with the highest standards of quality and food safety at the core, HAVI has built a comprehensive cold chain service model that provides operational efficiency and accurate data analysis capabilities.

Eddie Huang, SF Assistant CEO said, “SF is delighted to be partnering with HAVI to promote the growth and development of the cold chain logistics sector in China. HAVI is one of the world leaders in supply chain management and the synergies created by bringing together our respective resources and capabilities will create more value and opportunities for customers. For example, SF has deep experience in the B2C market whereas HAVI is traditionally very strong in the B2B market. The new joint venture will provide customers throughout the cold chain market with end-to-end solutions and services. We are excited about the future of working together.”

“HAVI is committed to creating value for its customers by providing them with leading supply chain management and cold chain logistics solutions. HAVI has a strong and long-standing commitment to Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau, which we are reinforcing today with the announcement of this joint venture agreement,” said Russ Smyth, HAVI CEO. “Like HAVI, SF also puts the customer first and this collaboration will enable us to bring new and exciting solutions to our customers. Both companies see huge potential and great opportunities in China’s cold chain market and we are pleased and excited to be joining forces with SF in China.”

In the future, the new joint venture will be an open platform that will lead the industry in terms of business scale, growth rate and profitability and will continue to attract quality customers. At the same time, both parties will continue to devote more resources and efforts to becoming a benchmark for the cold chain industry and optimizing quality and food safety standards. The joint venture will provide customers with more comprehensive and efficient cold chain solutions whilst effectively promoting the growth and development of China’s cold chain logistics industry.

About SF Holding

SF Holding (SZSE:002352) is the leading integrated express logistics service provider in China. It offers high-quality logistics services to the full value chain, including production, supply, sales and distribution. Focusing on customer needs, SF leverages big data and cloud computing technology to provide integrated logistics services composed of warehouse management, sales forecasting, big data analysis and settlement management. As an intelligent logistics operator with a large-scale network, SF has access to domestic and international logistics networks, including air transportation, substation, ground transportation, customer services and industrial parks.

About HAVI

HAVI is a global, privately owned company focused on innovating, optimizing and managing the supply chains of leading brands. Offering services in marketing analytics, packaging, supply chain management and logistics, HAVI partners with companies to address challenges big and small across the supply chain, from commodity to customer. Founded in 1974, HAVI employs more than 10,000 people and serves customers in more than 100 countries. HAVI’s supply chain services are complemented by the customer engagement services offered by our affiliated company The Marketing Store.

