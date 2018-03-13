HAVI : and SF Holding Agree to Establish Joint Venture in China

HAVI and SF Holding today announced that they have entered into a joint
venture agreement aimed at building a leading cold chain logistics
company in China. SF Holding will be the majority shareholder of the
joint venture that involves a part of HAVI’s existing business in
Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, specifically the logistics business
(including domestic freight). SF Holding is one of China’s leading
comprehensive service providers of express logistics and it is committed
to providing customers with integrated comprehensive logistics
solutions. SF Holding not only maintains solid growth in express
delivery services but is also achieving a strong and differentiated
competitive advantage by developing rapidly in new areas including heavy
freight, cold chain service, medicine, inter-city Express and
international business. SF Holdings is optimistic about China’s cold
chain logistics market and has been actively investing to support
long-term growth in this area, which has already seen SF achieve
promising results. HAVI is a global, privately owned company that has
been operating in China for close to 40 years focused on innovating,
optimizing and managing the supply chains of leading brands and offering
world-class expertise in cold chain and multi-temperature distribution
technology. HAVI has a strong track record in cold chain logistics and
with the highest standards of quality and food safety at the core, HAVI
has built a comprehensive cold chain service model that provides
operational efficiency and accurate data analysis capabilities.
Eddie Huang, SF Assistant CEO said, “SF is delighted to be partnering
with HAVI to promote the growth and development of the cold chain
logistics sector in China. HAVI is one of the world leaders in supply
chain management and the synergies created by bringing together our
respective resources and capabilities will create more value and
opportunities for customers. For example, SF has deep experience in the
B2C market whereas HAVI is traditionally very strong in the B2B market.
The new joint venture will provide customers throughout the cold chain
market with end-to-end solutions and services. We are excited about the
future of working together.”
“HAVI is committed to creating value for its customers by providing them
with leading supply chain management and cold chain logistics solutions.
HAVI has a strong and long-standing commitment to Mainland China, Hong
Kong, and Macau, which we are reinforcing today with the announcement of
this joint venture agreement,” said Russ Smyth, HAVI CEO. “Like HAVI, SF
also puts the customer first and this collaboration will enable us to
bring new and exciting solutions to our customers. Both companies see
huge potential and great opportunities in China’s cold chain market and
we are pleased and excited to be joining forces with SF in China.”
In the future, the new joint venture will be an open platform that will
lead the industry in terms of business scale, growth rate and
profitability and will continue to attract quality customers. At the
same time, both parties will continue to devote more resources and
efforts to becoming a benchmark for the cold chain industry and
optimizing quality and food safety standards. The joint venture will
provide customers with more comprehensive and efficient cold chain
solutions whilst effectively promoting the growth and development of
China’s cold chain logistics industry.
About SF Holding
SF Holding (SZSE:002352) is the leading integrated express logistics
service provider in China. It offers high-quality logistics services to
the full value chain, including production, supply, sales and
distribution. Focusing on customer needs, SF leverages big data and
cloud computing technology to provide integrated logistics services
composed of warehouse management, sales forecasting, big data analysis
and settlement management. As an intelligent logistics operator with a
large-scale network, SF has access to domestic and international
logistics networks, including air transportation, substation, ground
transportation, customer services and industrial parks.
About HAVI
HAVI is a global, privately owned company focused on innovating,
optimizing and managing the supply chains of leading brands. Offering
services in marketing analytics, packaging, supply chain management and
logistics, HAVI partners with companies to address challenges big and
small across the supply chain, from commodity to customer. Founded in
1974, HAVI employs more than 10,000 people and serves customers in more
than 100 countries. HAVI’s supply chain services are complemented by the
customer engagement services offered by our affiliated company The
Marketing Store.
