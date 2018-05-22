HBO Rated Lowest, Netflix Highest, in Streaming Media Customer Experience (CX) Index by Human Insights Platform UserTesting

Subscription video on-demand (SVOD) app revenue growth is skyrocketing.
With 22
million people in the U.S. “cutting the cord,” one-size-fits-all
approaches to entertainment must change rapidly to meet and exceed the
evolving expectations of savvy consumers. The SVOD era puts customers in
the driver’s seat, cementing the customer experience (CX) as the main
competitive differentiator.
To provide in-depth analysis into why SVOD customers experience
frustration or delight, UserTesting,
the leading on-demand human insights platform, today published
the Streaming
Media Customer Experience Index, a competitive benchmarking study of
the top five SVOD apps: Netflix, HBO Now, Amazon Prime,
Hulu, and YouTube TV.
500 SVOD customers evaluated the apps based on five factors—Ease of
Use, Speed, Credibility, Aesthetics, and Delight—which
UserTesting has identified as key CX attributes during its 10 years
helping thousands of companies leverage human insights to improve ROI
and increase loyalty.
Key findings from the report
-
Overall highest-rated SVOD app was Netflix. With a CX score of
nearly 90 (scale of 0 “negative” to 100 “positive”), Netflix provided
its customers with the best customer experience: the most relevant
recommendations, an overall easy-to-use intuitive app, and impressive
speeds, delighting its customers the most.
-
Overall lowest-rated SVOD app was HBO Now. With a CX score of
72, HBO Now disappointed its customers, who had extreme difficulty
finding any recommended content, and experienced lag, freezing,
and buffering issues. Had it not been for HBO’s clean, sleek, and
uncluttered design (scored 97 for aesthetics), its score might have
been lower.
-
Recommendations do not work. While recommendations were easy to
find among the SVOD apps (with the exception of HBO Now), most fell
short when it came to providing relevant recommendations—only
29% reported actually watching suggested content.
-
Limited content is a major drawback for all services.
Consistent with Deloitte,
UserTesting found that SVOD customers aren’t finding all of their
content through a single app. More than half of participants reported
that they subscribe to at least two SVOD apps, with 90% of HBO Now
customers subscribing to Netflix and 80% to Amazon Prime.
-
Streaming is NOT mobile yet. Smart TVs and streaming media
devices (like the Roku, Apple TV, and Firestick) accounted for 45% of
participants’ preferred watching device, while 37% preferred
computers. Only 11% cited their smartphone or tablet as their primary
streaming device.
“The rapid, widespread adoption of streaming entertainment has created a
cultural shift in which 74% of participants in this study reported
watching streaming media every day,” said Janelle Estes, VP of
Strategic Research Services at UserTesting. “While data collection
can help inform some features, there’s no substitute for capturing human
insights to understand the evolving needs of consumers in the ‘what I
want, when I want it’ era. Only by continuously listening to customer
expectations can we understand the why behind every customer
reaction, and create great experiences that exceed those expectations.”
Research Methodology
For the fourth installment of the UserTesting CX Index Series, the Streaming
Media CX Index, UserTesting ran a competitive benchmarking study
from March 1, 2018 to March 15, 2018 of the top five subscription video
on-demand (SVOD) services. 500 customers (100 per service) evaluated the
SVOD apps based on five key customer experience factors (see above).
Each consumer attempted to complete a series of standard tasks on the
SVOD apps and then responded to rating-scale questions about their
experience, resulting in both quantitative data (a CX score on a scale
of 0 “negative” to 100 “positive”) and qualitative insights.
A copy of the full Streaming Media CX Index, including charts, is
available at: https://info.usertesting.com/streaming-media-CX-index-may-2018_Registration.html.
For UserTesting’s past industry CX Indexes, visit https://www.usertesting.com/resources/industry-reports.
