Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HCM Benefits in the Cloud: How Technology is Driving a Better Experience for Employees and the Business (2018 Research Brief) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 06:23pm CEST

The "HCM Benefits in the Cloud: How Technology is Driving a Better Experience for Employees and the Business (2018 Research Brief)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the never-ending effort to engage employees and improve the overall employee experience, wellness and well-being, benefits have become powerful tools, with cloud-based technology serving as a major enabler. Benefits administration is no longer a siloed function. The trend now is an organization-wide wellness and well-being effort.

  • Administered through cloud-computing.
  • Assisted by machine learning to help each employee make decisions based on what has worked for previous employees with similar profiles.

The term 'benefit' now serves as an umbrella for anything an employer provides to their employees outside of compensation. Wellness refers to anything to do with employee health: medical, vision, dental etc. Well-being benefits go beyond the physical to employees' emotional, psychological, social, and spiritual needs and interests.

Organizations increasingly measure the effectiveness of benefits programs by employee participation, increased employee engagement, loss of work days and other metrics affecting performance and employee experience. That does not mean traditional return on investment for benefits and wellness is not important; about one-third of organizations know their average per-employee cost reduction attributable to their wellness/well-being program.

The Wellness and Well-Being Study gathered 221 responses from 31 countries and 32 industries. The data was collected in January-March 2018.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Overview
  2. Impact of the 'Cloud'
  3. Conclusion
  4. Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tbc6vf/hcm_benefits_in?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:42pAEGON : N.V. Divests Final Block of U.S. Life Reinsurance Business
DJ
06:42pXIN POINT : 1H net up 12.7% to RMB198m; div RMB6 cts
AQ
06:42pPACIFIC OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST : narrows loss ahead of scheduled Pan Am sale
AQ
06:42pMTR CEO, projects director to leave after link scandal
AQ
06:41pPGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Selected financial data for PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A.
PU
06:41pSNEAK PEEK : State of Industrial Innovation Mid-Year Update
PU
06:41pYEXT : 6 Things to Consider When Designing for a Rebrand
PU
06:41pPGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Analyst's kit - H1 2018
PU
06:41pUNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI : Purchase of the shareholding in Arca Vita
PU
06:41pROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Have Your Sports and Eat Too! Sportsnet Grill Opening in Downtown Toronto, Tomorrow
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks near six-month peak on China boost; S&P nears record, oil up
2BEIERSDORF : BEIERSDORF : Raises 2018 Sales Outlook on 1st Half Performance
3UNICREDIT SPA : UNICREDIT : confirms targets after second quarter profit better than forecast
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba merging China food delivery units to counter Tencent-backed Meituan
5BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC : BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. : Announces Second-Quarter 2018 Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.