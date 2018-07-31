HDBank Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock : arrives at Thai Nguyen province

HDBank has officially opened HDBank Thai Nguyen on 20 July 2018 at Bac Son Street, Residential Area No. 1, Quarter 23, Hoang Van Thu Ward, Thai Nguyen City. This is the Bank's first branch in Thai Nguyen Province and its 262nd branch across the country.

As one of the nine provinces in the North East of Vietnam and sharing borders with Hanoi, Thai Nguyen is a hub and a gateway to the Northern Highlands in terms of human resources and public health. With the opening of this branch, HDBank looks forwards to provide sophisticated and convenient financial and banking products and services, including deposits, savings, business and manufacturing loans, consumer loans, payment services, domestic and international transfers, etc. These products and services are expected to boost the local employment rate, income and economic growth. Prior to this branch, HDBank has been operating effectively at the neighbouring provinces, including Lang Son, Bac Giang, Quang Ninh, etc.

Thai Nguyen is the 22nd new branch of HDBank since the start of 2018, bringing its network to a total of 262 branches across the country. As a part of its plan to launch 45 new branches in 2018, HDBank has put in operation branches in Tay Ninh, Gia Lai, Hai Phong, Thanh Hoa, Ha Tinh, Quang Ninh, Nam Dinh, Hue, etc.

In celebration of its opening, HDBank Thai Nguyen reserved many attractive gifts for its first customers. In keeping with its commitment to the best returns of customers and community, aside from its business activities, HDBank has been attending to and supporting the poor people in the country. For instance, on this occasion, HDBank handed two charity houses, each worth VND 40 million, to the families of Tran Thi Chien and Mong Thi Thong respectively.

With the view of bringing the experience to customers, HDBank has been focusing on the development of its technological, information and hardware infrastructure across the network. The Bank's new branches are built to provide customers with modern banking services, diverse and flexible saving products at attractive rates, and multiple additional bonuses. They are expected to meet the demands for individual and business loans, and other financial and banking services. In addition, its staff are carefully picked and trained to assist customers with professionalism and earnestness.

HDBank is one the largest joint stock commercial banks in Vietnam with proven expertise and extensive national network, which are aided by robust financial strengths, sophisticated technologies and diverse portfolio of financial services to fulfil its commitment to the best returns for customers and community. HDBank has been honoured with the 2nd Class Labour Order and a host of domestic and international awards