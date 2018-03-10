HENRY SCHEIN SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc. - HSIC

NEW ORLEANS, March 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 7, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSIC), if they purchased the Company’s securities between March 7, 2013 and February 12, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.



What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Henry Schein and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-hsic/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 7, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

Henry Schein and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 12, 2018, the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) disclosed that it had filed a complaint against the Company for violating antitrust regulations through a conspiracy with other dental supply companies agreeing to refuse to offer discounts or service to buying groups representing dental practitioners.

On this news, the price of Henry Schein’s shares plummeted $4.79 per share, or over 6.6%.

