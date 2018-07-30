HEX into Emerging Medical Blockchain Market

New blockchain technology platform for medical information, HEX
attracted public attention in ‘Hybrid Summit 2018’ held in Bangkok on
28-29th July. HEX managed a large volume of medical
information such as medical images with the blockchain technology, and
integrates and manages radiation dose and all records of hospitals with
international standard.
As healthcare policies of medical advanced countries and awareness of
individual healthcare are focused on preventive rather than
post-treatment of diseases. Attempts to provide comprehensive medical
services by collecting a personal health record are continuing, but
various forms of data have difficulty in providing comprehensive
information. Also attempts have been made to use blockchain in order to
safely protect information of individuals, but it has been pointed out
that the performance degrades as the data size increases due to the
characteristics of the blockchain.
To solve this problem, HEX Innovation Ltd. based on HongKong, cooperated
with ASTON (XBC Technologies PTE. Ltd, Singapore), Decentralized
Document Authentication Platform, to develop blockchain solution under
the slogan 'Health Evolution on X.blockchain (HEX)’. And also
partnered with TPLUS (CEO Lee Jungho) to start ICO process. TPLUS has
built FHIR system of Korean Healthcare government and has experience in
medical imaging system and radiation dose management system development.
HEX
uses HL7 FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) with the
next-generation medical information standard, to convert various types
of data generated from medical institutions, equipments, and wearable
devices into standard. Also it is possible to process a large volume of
medical image data from CT and MRI by using a multi-dimensional
structure blockchain called X.blockchain that innovatively improves the
scalability which is the limit of the existing blockchain.
HEX
Innovation Ltd. is developing their first application with
blockchain called DApp which is the personal cumulative dose
management service applying into the HEX platform for medical areas.
This reduces the likelihood of exposure to medical radiation by
cumulatively managing the radiation dose received from the radiological
examinations of various hospitals, and medical institutions can help to
manage the dose value of equipment to their optimum levels.
The future move of HEX Innovation Ltd., which aims to build a new
medical information business ecosystem through the technology storing
large volume of medical information in blockchain, distribution of
health information using cryptocurrency, and services for the public
interest, is attracting attention.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180729005007/en/