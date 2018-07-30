HEX into Emerging Medical Blockchain Market

New blockchain technology platform for medical information, HEX attracted public attention in ‘Hybrid Summit 2018’ held in Bangkok on 28-29th July. HEX managed a large volume of medical information such as medical images with the blockchain technology, and integrates and manages radiation dose and all records of hospitals with international standard.

As healthcare policies of medical advanced countries and awareness of individual healthcare are focused on preventive rather than post-treatment of diseases. Attempts to provide comprehensive medical services by collecting a personal health record are continuing, but various forms of data have difficulty in providing comprehensive information. Also attempts have been made to use blockchain in order to safely protect information of individuals, but it has been pointed out that the performance degrades as the data size increases due to the characteristics of the blockchain.

To solve this problem, HEX Innovation Ltd. based on HongKong, cooperated with ASTON (XBC Technologies PTE. Ltd, Singapore), Decentralized Document Authentication Platform, to develop blockchain solution under the slogan 'Health Evolution on X.blockchain (HEX)’. And also partnered with TPLUS (CEO Lee Jungho) to start ICO process. TPLUS has built FHIR system of Korean Healthcare government and has experience in medical imaging system and radiation dose management system development.

HEX uses HL7 FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) with the next-generation medical information standard, to convert various types of data generated from medical institutions, equipments, and wearable devices into standard. Also it is possible to process a large volume of medical image data from CT and MRI by using a multi-dimensional structure blockchain called X.blockchain that innovatively improves the scalability which is the limit of the existing blockchain.

HEX Innovation Ltd. is developing their first application with blockchain called DApp which is the personal cumulative dose management service applying into the HEX platform for medical areas. This reduces the likelihood of exposure to medical radiation by cumulatively managing the radiation dose received from the radiological examinations of various hospitals, and medical institutions can help to manage the dose value of equipment to their optimum levels.

The future move of HEX Innovation Ltd., which aims to build a new medical information business ecosystem through the technology storing large volume of medical information in blockchain, distribution of health information using cryptocurrency, and services for the public interest, is attracting attention.

