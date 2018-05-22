HID Global : Scores Big with Smart and Secure Tickets for 2018 FIFA World Cup™

HID Global®, a worldwide leader in trusted identity
solutions, today announced that it has been appointed the “official
ticket producer” for the 2018 FIFA World Cup™, the largest and
most important sports event in the world.
HID Global will deliver more than 3 million secure RFID tickets for the
64 matches of the 2018 World Cup™, which will be held in 11 host cities
of the Russian Federation from 14 June to 15 July 2018.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup™ ticket is a smart ticket containing a Radio
Frequency Identification (RFID) inlay and manufactured with special
security papers and integrates several security features designed to
prevent counterfeiting and forgery. Data that is stored in a ticket’s
RFID chip is encrypted and digitally signed.
“HID Global is providing FIFA with a formidable defense against ticket
fraud and simplifying the process of a fan’s picking a ticket and using
it to tap and go into the stadium,” said Stefan Widing, President and
CEO of HID Global. “We’re confident that this RFID solution, along
with the other advanced ticket security features, will give FIFA and
attendees an extra level of security and a better overall FIFA World
Cup™ experience.”
Illicit ticket sales is a major concern for FIFA World Cup™ events,
where tickets are always in very high demand. In a recent press release,
FIFA reminded prospective tournament attendees that “FIFA regards the
illicit sale and distribution of tickets as a serious issue and in
cooperation with local authorities, including consumer protection
agencies in numerous countries, strives to identify and curb
unauthorized ticket sales.”
FIFA cautions soccer fans that tickets obtained from any other source
than the official FIFA.com/tickets
website will be automatically cancelled once identified, barring the
holder access to the stadium or to any refund or other compensation.
RFID Technology Strikes Sweet Spot for the FIFA World Cup™
RFID differs from traditional barcoded tickets, which can more easily be
counterfeited. RFID transmits the unique identity of a ticket and ticket
holder via radio waves. Unlike barcode readers, RFID scanners do not
need a line of sight with the RFID chips. This means attendees can
simply tap their tickets to a reader to validate them and gain access to
an event, speeding up admissions dramatically in high-volume events such
as World Cup™ matches.
As part of the project, HID Global has also provided
pre-personalization, fulfillment, consignment and delivery services for
the secure tickets, in addition to the development of middleware and a
key management system dedicated to the event cycle, including the
libraries for the access control device key management. HID’s ticketing
solution represents a new way to provide secure tickets at an event and
play “goalkeeper” against fraud.
