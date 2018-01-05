HMT UK Her Majesty Treasury : New Chair of the Financial Conduct Authority Announced

The have also appointed Mr Randell as the Chair of the Payments Systems Regulator (), the economic regulator for the UK's payment systems industry, from the same date. He will replace the outgoing Chair of the and , John Griffith-Jones.

Mr Randell is currently an external member of the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Committee () and a Non-Executive Board member of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). Charles began his career in law. Before he joined the , he was a Partner at international law firm Slaughter & May, where he specialised in corporate finance law and led projects on financial stability and bank restructuring. Charles is also a Visiting Fellow at Queen Mary University of London.

Charles Randell said:

I'm very honoured to have the opportunity to chair the and the . They do vital work in delivering a stable and trusted system of financial regulation which protects consumers while supporting innovation, competition and growth. I look forward to working with colleagues at both organisations as they continue their mission.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, said:

I am delighted to appoint Charles Randell as Chair of the . Charles has a wealth of relevant experience, and I am sure that he will prove to be a strong leader at this very important time.

I would like to thank the outgoing Chair, John Griffith-Jones, for his service. He has been instrumental in establishing the and as highly effective organisations which are critical parts of the UK financial regulatory system. I wish him all the best for the future.

John Griffith-Jones has been the Chair of the since its formation in April 2013, and the Chair of the since its formation in April 2014.

John Griffith-Jones, Chairman of the , said:

I am delighted that Charles Randell has been appointed as my successor and I wish him every success in the role.

Charles Randell has resigned as an external member of the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Committee (). He will leave this position before joining the and as Chair. HM Treasury and the Bank of England will begin recruiting a successor soon.

Further Information