HNA Group : Announces Changes to Management Team and Portfolio Company Board Representation

08/02/2018 | 05:25am CEST

Consistent with its organizational changes and efforts to refocus its strategy around its core aviation, tourism and logistics businesses, HNA Group today announced the following changes to its management team and portfolio company board representation, effective immediately.

  • Xiangdong (Adam) Tan has been appointed Chairman of HNA International, a position formerly held by Wang Jian; Mr. Tan will continue in his roles as Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HNA Group;
  • Chao (Dennis) Chen has been appointed Chief Investment Officer of HNA Group, succeeding Shuang (James) Wang; Mr Chen has also been named Executive Chairman of HNA International;
  • Guang Yang, who had previously signaled his intention to depart HNA to form a new business venture, has stepped down as President of HNA Group North America and as a Trustee of the Hainan Cihang Charity Foundation; and
  • Ling Zhang, Xiaofeng (Daniel) Chen, Chao (Dennis) Chen and Daoqui Liu have been elected to the Swissport Board of Directors with Mr. Zhang as Chairman and Xiaofeng (Daniel) Chen as Vice-Chairman. Messrs. Zhang, Chen and Liu replace HNA Group’s previous representatives on the Board, Xiangdong (Adam) Tan, Hongyu (Leo) Liao, Weiliang (William) Zhang and Jing Li.

Chen Feng, Chairman of HNA Group, said, “These changes will help us meet our commitment to refocus around our core aviation and tourism and logistics businesses. We are grateful to these individuals for their unwavering commitment to our Company. The depth and breadth of our talented leadership team has been a critical factor in our success and I look forward to working with them to build a stronger, more focused HNA Group.

“I would also like to thank Guang for his significant contributions to our business and our growth in North America. We wish him great success in his future endeavors.”


© Business Wire 2018
