HNA Group : Announces Changes to Management Team and Portfolio Company Board Representation

Consistent with its organizational changes and efforts to refocus its
strategy around its core aviation, tourism and logistics businesses, HNA
Group today announced the following changes to its management team and
portfolio company board representation, effective immediately.
-
Xiangdong (Adam) Tan has been appointed Chairman of HNA International,
a position formerly held by Wang Jian; Mr. Tan will continue in his
roles as Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HNA Group;
-
Chao (Dennis) Chen has been appointed Chief Investment Officer of HNA
Group, succeeding Shuang (James) Wang; Mr Chen has also been named
Executive Chairman of HNA International;
-
Guang Yang, who had previously signaled his intention to depart HNA to
form a new business venture, has stepped down as President of HNA
Group North America and as a Trustee of the Hainan Cihang Charity
Foundation; and
-
Ling Zhang, Xiaofeng (Daniel) Chen, Chao (Dennis) Chen and Daoqui Liu
have been elected to the Swissport Board of Directors with Mr. Zhang
as Chairman and Xiaofeng (Daniel) Chen as Vice-Chairman.
Messrs. Zhang, Chen and Liu replace HNA Group’s previous
representatives on the Board, Xiangdong (Adam) Tan, Hongyu (Leo) Liao,
Weiliang (William) Zhang and Jing Li.
Chen Feng, Chairman of HNA Group, said, “These changes will help us meet
our commitment to refocus around our core aviation and tourism and
logistics businesses. We are grateful to these individuals for their
unwavering commitment to our Company. The depth and breadth of our
talented leadership team has been a critical factor in our success and I
look forward to working with them to build a stronger, more focused HNA
Group.
“I would also like to thank Guang for his significant contributions to
our business and our growth in North America. We wish him great success
in his future endeavors.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801006135/en/