HNA plans to sell $2.2 billion properties across China - Bloomberg
03/19/2018 | 05:13am CET
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's HNA Group[HNAIRC.UL] is planning to sell properties worth $2.2 billion (1.58 billion pounds) including office buildings and hotels across China, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The sales plan is part of the embattled conglomerate’s latest string of asset disposals to repay its debts, according to Bloomberg.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)