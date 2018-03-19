Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

HNA plans to sell $2.2 billion properties across China - Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 05:13am CET
FILE PHOTO: A HNA Group logo is seen on the building of HNA Plaza in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's HNA Group[HNAIRC.UL] is planning to sell properties worth $2.2 billion (1.58 billion pounds) including office buildings and hotels across China, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The sales plan is part of the embattled conglomerate’s latest string of asset disposals to repay its debts, according to Bloomberg.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:15aShares mixed, yen firm as anxious markets await Fed
RE
06:14aShares mixed, yen firm as anxious markets await Fed
RE
06:14aShares mixed, yen firm as anxious markets await Fed
RE
06:13aHead of China's new environmental watchdog warns of challenges, tight gas supplies
RE
06:12aPowell's Fed to show policy caution, shun political friction
RE
06:09aCracking the co-working code in commercial real estate
RE
06:04aHow China's ride-hailing giant Didi plans to challenge Uber in Mexico
RE
05:53aChina elects new economic team as President Xi kicks off second term
RE
05:45aAmazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store - and there are many
RE
05:32aHyundai Motor shares slide following U.S. probe of air bag failures
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion U.S. IPO
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : How China's ride-hailing giant Didi plans to challenge Uber in Mexico
3BAIDU : Baidu's video unit iQiyi files for U.S. IPO that may raise over $1.5 billion
4AMAZON.COM : EXCLUSIVE: 'Where can I buy?' - Google makes push to turn product searches into cash
5CVS HEALTH : CVS HEALTH : Pharmacists say corporate greed is pushing up prescription drug prices and them out ..
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.