HORNBLOWER CRUISES & EVENTS ANNOUNCES 4th ANNUAL TRIBUTE CRUISES TO JOHN WAYNE

Newport Beach, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newport Beach, California (March 15, 2018) – Hornblower Cruises & Events is once again hosting a series of John Wayne Celebration Cruises aboard his famous yacht, Wild Goose to commemorate John Wayne Day and Wayne’s Life in Newport Beach, CA. With 3 decks of gorgeous woodwork, priceless paintings, intricate carvings and unique amenities, Wild Goose was once the private playground for the legendary actor and famous Newport Beach resident.

Wild Goose was once John Wayne's treasured pleasure craft and now you can sail on board and walk in his steps on a dinner, brunch or cocktail cruise in his honor with Hornblower Cruises & Events in Newport Beach.









It was aboard this 136-foot former WWII Navy minesweeper that Wayne would cruise the waters off Balboa Island or play bridge with famous friends that included Dean Martin, Bob Hope and Sammy Davis, Jr.

Cruise Highlights: Passengers are transported back in time as they choose a variety of cruises aboard Wild Goose, between April 25 and June 16. You will have the opportunity to meet Wayne’s Captain, Bert Minshall, 85 years young, who will be on board to share stories and autographing his book available for sale, On Board With The Duke. You can also capture a picture with the legendary silver screen star John Wayne, the iconic wax figure on loan from Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

Hornblower will cruise-by the location that was formerly John Wayne’s 10-bedroom, 7-bath waterfront mansion where he and his family lived and Wild Goose was docked for many years. Passengers will enjoy a 2-hour cocktail cruise, a 3-course dinner or 2-hour brunch in a historic setting and will have an unforgettable front seat to the glorious sights and sounds of Newport Beach harbor, with views of pristine beaches, towering luxury yachts and sprawling celebrity mansions. Guests can also enjoy adult drink specials made with “Duke Bourbon.” Stroll the outer decks or explore the family salons and staterooms on Wild Goose. A portion of the ticket sales will benefit the John Wayne Cancer Foundation in support of John Wayne’s final wish – to find a cure for cancer. #ShowYourGrit and learn more about the John Wayne Cancer Foundation at www.johnwayne.org.

More About Wild Goose : For 15 years of John Wayne’s life, he spent leisure time on board Wild Goose, a 136-foot converted World War II US Navy mine-sweeper and sister ship to Jacques Cousteau’s Calypso. It was where he traveled the world, relaxed, entertained a list of Hollywood’s “who’s who” of the time, including Dean Martin, Bob Hope and Sammy Davis, Jr. Wild Goose was Wayne’s most prized possession and is listed on the National U.S. Register of Historic Places. The ship is currently the star of Hornblower Cruises’ Newport Beach fleet of charter yachts located on Mariner's Mile in Newport Beach.

Reservations Are Now Being Accepted for John Wayne Celebration Cruises*

SUNSET COCKTAIL CRUISE Dates: Wednesday and Thursdays starting April 25, 2018. Boards at 5:30pm and Cruises from 6:00-8:00pm

What’s Included:

2-hour yacht cruise

Complimentary appetizers

Relaxing background music

Wine, beer and cocktails available for purchase

CHAMPAGNE BRUNCH CRUISE Dates: Saturdays and Sundays starting April 28 to June 16. Boards at 11:30am and Cruises from 12 noon -2:00pm

What’s Included:

2-hour yacht cruise

Brunch buffet

Free-flowing champagne or cider

Complimentary soda, coffee, tea and water

Wine and cocktails available for purchase

Relaxing background music

Private table

SUNSET DINNER CRUISE Dates: Friday and Saturdays, April 27 & 28 to June 16, Boards at 7:00pm and Cruises from 7:30-10:30pm

What’s Included:

3-hour yacht cruise

4-course dinner

Boarding glass of champagne or cider

Complimentary soda, coffee, tea and water

Wine and cocktails available for purchase

DJ entertainment and dancing

Private table

* Due to popularity of this event, many cruises are already sold out!

To purchase tickets: Call 888–Hornblower or visit the Hornblower Cruises website at John Wayne Celebration Cruises. Discounts are available for children, groups, AAA card holders, Seniors and the military. Departs from Hornblower Cruises, South, 2431 West Pacific Coast Hwy., Newport Beach, CA 92663

Hornblower Cruises & Events has been the leading charter yacht and public dining cruise company in California for 36 years. The company operates 49 vessels, including the three largest dining yachts on the West Coast, in San Francisco, Berkeley, Sacramento, Long Beach, Newport Beach, Marina del Rey, San Diego, and New York City. Two Hornblower subsidiary businesses, Alcatraz Cruises and Statue Cruises, are National Park Service ferry concessioners to Alcatraz Island and the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, respectively. This year, Hornblower began operating the third subsidiary, Hornblower Niagara Cruises, out of Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. For more information visit: www.hornblower.com.

