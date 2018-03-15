Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HORNBLOWER CRUISES & EVENTS ANNOUNCES 4th ANNUAL TRIBUTE CRUISES TO JOHN WAYNE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 10:31pm CET

Newport Beach, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newport Beach, California (March 15, 2018) – Hornblower Cruises & Events is once again hosting a series of John Wayne Celebration Cruises aboard his famous yacht, Wild Goose to commemorate John Wayne Day and Wayne’s Life in Newport Beach, CA.  With 3 decks of gorgeous woodwork, priceless paintings, intricate carvings and unique amenities, Wild Goose was once the private playground for the legendary actor and famous Newport Beach resident.  

0_int_WGNight.jpg
Wild Goose was once John Wayne's treasured pleasure craft and now you can sail on board and walk in his steps on a dinner, brunch or cocktail cruise in his honor with Hornblower Cruises & Events in Newport Beach.


2_int_Hornblower_CE_vert_CMYK.jpg


It was aboard this 136-foot former WWII Navy minesweeper that Wayne would cruise the waters off Balboa Island or play bridge with famous friends that included Dean Martin, Bob Hope and Sammy Davis, Jr.  

Cruise Highlights:  Passengers are transported back in time as they choose a variety of cruises aboard Wild Goose, between April 25 and June 16. You will have the opportunity to meet Wayne’s Captain, Bert Minshall, 85 years young, who will be on board to share stories and autographing his book available for sale, On Board With The Duke. You can also capture a picture with the legendary silver screen star John Wayne, the iconic wax figure on loan from Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Hornblower will cruise-by the location that was formerly John Wayne’s 10-bedroom, 7-bath waterfront mansion where he and his family lived and Wild Goose was docked for many years. Passengers will enjoy a 2-hour cocktail cruise, a 3-course dinner or 2-hour brunch in a historic setting and will have an unforgettable front seat to the glorious sights and sounds of Newport Beach harbor, with views of  pristine beaches, towering luxury yachts and sprawling celebrity mansions. Guests can also enjoy adult drink specials made with “Duke Bourbon.” Stroll the outer decks or explore the family salons and staterooms on Wild Goose. A portion of the ticket sales will benefit the John Wayne Cancer Foundation in support of John Wayne’s final wish – to find a cure for cancer. #ShowYourGrit and learn more about the John Wayne Cancer Foundation at www.johnwayne.org. 

More About Wild Goose:  For 15 years of John Wayne’s life, he spent leisure time on board Wild Goose, a 136-foot converted World War II US Navy mine-sweeper and sister ship to Jacques Cousteau’s Calypso.  It was where he traveled the world, relaxed, entertained a list of Hollywood’s  “who’s who” of the time, including Dean Martin, Bob Hope and Sammy Davis, Jr.  Wild Goose was Wayne’s most prized possession and is listed on the National U.S. Register of Historic Places.  The ship is currently the star of Hornblower Cruises’ Newport Beach fleet of charter yachts located on Mariner's Mile in Newport Beach.

Reservations Are Now Being Accepted for John Wayne Celebration Cruises*

SUNSET COCKTAIL CRUISE  Dates: Wednesday and Thursdays starting April 25, 2018. Boards at 5:30pm and Cruises from 6:00-8:00pm

What’s Included:

  • 2-hour yacht cruise 
  • Complimentary appetizers
  • Relaxing background music
  • Wine, beer and cocktails available for purchase

CHAMPAGNE BRUNCH CRUISE Dates: Saturdays and Sundays starting April 28 to June 16. Boards at 11:30am and Cruises from 12 noon -2:00pm

What’s Included:

  • 2-hour yacht cruise
  • Brunch buffet
  • Free-flowing champagne or cider
  • Complimentary soda, coffee, tea and water
  • Wine and cocktails available for purchase
  • Relaxing background music
  • Private table 

SUNSET DINNER CRUISE Dates: Friday and Saturdays, April 27 & 28 to June 16, Boards at 7:00pm and Cruises from 7:30-10:30pm 

What’s Included:

  • 3-hour yacht cruise
  • 4-course dinner
  • Boarding glass of champagne or cider
  • Complimentary soda, coffee, tea and water
  • Wine and cocktails available for purchase
  • DJ entertainment and dancing
  • Private table

* Due to popularity of this event, many cruises are already sold out!
To purchase tickets:  Call 888–Hornblower or visit the Hornblower Cruises website at John Wayne Celebration Cruises. Discounts are available for children, groups, AAA card holders, Seniors and the military.  Departs from Hornblower Cruises, South, 2431 West Pacific Coast Hwy., Newport Beach, CA 92663

# # #

Hornblower Cruises & Events has been the leading charter yacht and public dining cruise company in California for 36 years. The company operates 49 vessels, including the three largest dining yachts on the West Coast, in San Francisco, Berkeley, Sacramento, Long Beach, Newport Beach, Marina del Rey, San Diego, and New York City. Two Hornblower subsidiary businesses, Alcatraz Cruises and Statue Cruises, are National Park Service ferry concessioners to Alcatraz Island and the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, respectively. This year, Hornblower began operating the third subsidiary, Hornblower Niagara Cruises, out of Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. For more information visit: www.hornblower.com.

 

 

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7812e3ce-4d1b-44d4-b88e-42c1010bb2d6

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fde17dd6-f538-4a56-aef5-37dfb24b9eb0

Rebecca Milkey
Hornblower Cruises & Events
619-725-8853
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:21pCOEUR MINING : to Participate in Upcoming ROTH Conference
AQ
11:20pZYNGA : Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars Programs
AQ
11:20pENBRIDGE ENERGY PARTNERS L P : Regulators OK environmental review for disputed oil pipeline
AQ
11:20p"Robot, Robot Control Device, and Robot System" in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20180056517)
AQ
11:20pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : State extends comment period for herbicide plan
AQ
11:19pBlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board
RE
11:19pFindings in Life Science Research Reported from F. Nestola and Co-Researchers (CaSiO3 perovskite in diamond indicates the recycling of oceanic crust...
AQ
11:19pSUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Trademark Application for "SOLBRAVIS" Filed by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
AQ
11:19pFirst-Ever Iowa PAC to Support Democratic Candidates for County Office Launches With First Event
PR
11:18pPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : New Smoking Findings Reported from Philip Morris International Inc (Quantifying the risk-reduction potential of new Modified Risk Tobacco Products)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Zara's Owner Alters Style -- WSJ
2IHI CORP : GE starts flight trials for world's largest jet engine
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW Chief Backs Trump on Tariffs -- WSJ
4SELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC : Selecta Biosciences Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial Results and..
5WSP GLOBAL INC : WSP GLOBAL : Ends Fiscal 2017 With Strong Financial Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.