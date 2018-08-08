HTG Molecular Diagnostics : 8-K

UNITED STATES

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On August 7, 2018, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The information in this Item 2.02 and the attached exhibit are being furnished and shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, nor shall they be deemed incorp orated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.

Exhibit 99.1

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

Revenue increased 179% and 190%, respectively, compared to the three and six-month periods in the prior year

Call scheduled for today, August 7, at 4:30 pm ET

TUCSON, Ariz., August 7, 2018 - HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a provider of instruments, reagents and services for molecular profiling applications, today reported financial results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2018.

Recent Accomplishments & Highlights:

• Achieved revenue of $4.9 million and $9.1 million for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2018, respectively, which represents a 179% and 190% increase over the respective periods in 2017.

• Featured a new comprehensive Precision Immuno-Oncology panel quantifying expression of nearly 1,400 genes at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, in preparation for an expected commercial launch this month. This panel is automated on the HTG EdgeSeq instrument and optimized for low sample input.

• Executed a master agreement with Oncologie, Inc. ("Oncologie") to partner on the development of biomarkers associated with Oncologie's immuno-oncology drug development utilizing HTG's assay development and VERI/O service lab capabilities. Oncologie has several later stage drugs in their pipeline and is dedicated to biomarker-driven clinical development for immuno-oncology.

• Entered into a non-exclusive license and supply agreement with Firalis S.A. ("Firalis") supporting potential commercialization of a theranostic test to predict rheumatoid arthritis patient response to anti-TNF α therapy. HTG will provide the instrumentation and reagent kits to support Firalis's commercialization plans, expected to include both a central lab and distributed business model.

"The company continues to execute well against our 2018 objectives and longer-term strategies", said TJ Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of HTG. "We are excited about the imminent launch of our new immuno-oncology panel, and other new panels planned for launch in Q4, and we believe we are gaining momentum from our recent investments into additional sales positions, which we expect to impact our results in the back half of the year."

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results:

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2018 was $4.9 million, an increase of 179% over the same period in the prior year and 18% over the first quarter of 2018. The increase in current year revenue was primarily due to our BioPharma development programs and steady growth of our RUO profiling services.

Product and product-related services revenue for the second quarter of 2018 was $2.0 million, compared to $1.5 million for the same period in the prior year. Collaborative development services revenue for the second quarter of 2018 was approximately $2.9 million compared to $0.3 million for the same period in the prior year.

Net loss from operations for the second quarter of 2018 was $4.1 million compared to $5.5 million for the same period in the prior year. Net loss per share was $(0.14) for the second quarter of 2018 compared to $(0.60) for the same period in the prior year.

HTG ended the second quarter of 2018 with $40.7 million of cash, cash equivalents and short term, available-for-sale securities investments.

2018 Revenue Guidance:

The company reaffirms its full year revenue guidance of $21.0 to $25.0 million.

Conference Call and Webcast:

HTG will host an investment community conference call today beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Conference call and webcast details follow:

Date: Tuesday, August 7, 2018

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll Free: (866) 575-6539

International: (323) 794-2575

Conference ID: 5460628

Webcast:http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=130330

About HTG:

HTG is focused on next generation sequencing (NGS) based molecular profiling. The company's proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG's customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Our mission is to empower precision medicine at the local level.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our planned Precision Immuno-Oncology panel, and our revenue and operational expectations. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "goal," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks, and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risk that the Precision Immuno-Oncology panel may not function or provide benefits to our customers as expected, the risk that we may not achieve our revenue expectations for 2018 (including, without limitation, due to variations from our expectations in the amount or timing of work we perform under one or more companion diagnostic development programs with large pharma customers, which development programs comprise an increasing portion of our business and therefore have the ability to significantly impact the timing and amount of revenue recognized in one or more fiscal periods), the risk that we may not realize the benefits expected under our