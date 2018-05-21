Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HTIA Urges Director Iancu to Uphold the America Invents Act in Advance of His Testimony Before the House Judiciary Committee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 08:17pm CEST

Washington D.C., May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Andrei Iancu, Director of the USPTO prepares to testify before the House Judiciary Committee, HTIA urges him to support recent advances in the U.S. patent system that have addressed long standing challenges the U.S. economy has had with invalid patents stifling innovation.  The creation of the Inter Partes Review (IPR) process by the America Invents Act, along with recent Supreme Court decisions that have clarified patent eligibility have proven to bring stability to the patent system by curbing abusive litigation and creating a more predictable environment for U.S. job creators.  

John Thorne, General Counsel of HTIA stated, “Low quality patents are the sand in the gears of innovation and create uncertainty for innovators, which in turn deters R&D investment.  IPR is working as Congress intended by allowing the Patent Office to take a second look at issued patents and to correct mistakes without going through protracted battles in the court system.  This vital mechanism along with recent unanimous Supreme Court rulings, such as the Alice decision, apply to invalid patents that never should have been issued in the first place and are the primary fuel for abuse of the patent system.  Since these important reforms have taken effect, U.S. R&D spending has been at its highest level ever, U.S. venture capital funding has increased dramatically, and startup activity has been on the rise."

0_int_HTIAWebsitelogo.jpg


 

 The High Tech Inventors Alliance is comprised of eight technology companies: Adobe, Amazon, Cisco, Dell, Google, Intel, Oracle and Salesforce. These companies have over 447,000 employees in the United States, have invested $62.9 billion in research and development in the past year and hold a total of over 115,000 U.S. patents.

Eileen Doherty
High Tech Inventors Alliance 
202-295-2315
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:28pHASBRO INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
02:26pENERGEN : Corvex, Icahn to mull bid for oil and gas producer Energen
RE
02:26pHYUNDAI HCN : SA's perked-up i20 range - specs and prices
AQ
02:26pYAMAHA CORPORATION : of America Promotes Madsen and Harrison
AQ
02:25pBHUSHAN STEEL : Tata Steel sees opportunities for synergy with Bhushan Steel
AQ
02:25pTOKAI : Court delays onset of pining for Cape shade
AQ
02:25pREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma
PU
02:25pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : In royal blue ... and white
AQ
02:25pTRUSTLOGICS : Announces Senior Manager Appointment to Leadership Atlanta Class of 2019
PR
02:24pCONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC / CT : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Thailand's Economy Grows at Fastest Rate in Five Years
2HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. : HYUNDAI MOBIS : Aims to Develop All Autonomous Driving Sensors by 2020
3QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only
4PLAYTECH : PLAYTECH : gets Italian gaming regulator approval for Snaitech deal
5JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Opioid makers, called ‘drug dealers,’ gave  $1 milli..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.