HTx Holdings LLC Acquires ATM Technology and Services Provider Circuitech

01/16/2018 | 07:05pm CET

Hauppauge, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2018) - HTx Holdings LLC, the parent company of HTx Services, a technology infrastructure and ATM maintenance services company serving the continental United States, has announced the acquisition of Circuitech Inc., a leading provider of repair services for ATMs, self-checkout and teller cash/coin dispensers.

With the acquisition of Circuitech, HTx will enhance its position to serve the North American market; expanding support offers as well as serving additional industries such as gaming.

Founded in 1994, Circuitech is recognized as the industry benchmark for quality repairs — with technical expertise extending to products from all major manufacturers and models. Circuitech's engineers and technicians have extensive background in electromechanical and electronic repair, and over 200 years of repair/test experience covering a wide range of technologies.

"We are happy to have found the right partner for the purchase of our business," said Wendell Petersen, Circuitech owner and president. "I'm confident the team at HTx will ensure Circuitech customers will continue to be provided with the same great quality and customer care for which we have become known."

The company will continue to operate independently as Circuitech, LLC under the HTx Holdings family of companies. Randy Fogle, current Vice President of Operations and long-time employee of Circuitech is set to become Chief Operating Officer.

"Circuitech has long provided quality service and parts repairs for the ATM and other cash handling devices," said Nancy Daniels, board chair of HTx Services and managing partner for HTx Holdings LLC. "We are excited to bring the experience and expertise of this company into the HTx family."


ABOUT HTx Services ‒ HTx Services provides a unique, single point of contact to handle all technology infrastructure and ATM maintenance needs for your company. Combining an integrated on-site support organization with a world class command center. HTx Services can cost effectively provide Level 1, 2 or 3 support in a multi-vendor environment. To learn more, visit www.htxservices.com, call 631.417.8000 or follow HTx on social media: Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

ABOUT Circuitech  ‒Circuitech, Inc. was founded in 1994. At that time, the company's primary focus was ATM board and assembly repair. Over time, Circuitech expanded to include part repairs for kiosks, self-service, self-checkout and teller cash dispenser industries. Our offering also includes asset management, logistical services and unique repair opportunities. Visit www.circuitech.com or call 651.298.8444 to learn more.

Media Contact:
Alicia Blanda
Blanda Marketing & Public Relations
2282066928
[email protected]


© Newsfilecorp 2018
