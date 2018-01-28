Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Hacked Tokyo cryptocurrency exchange to repay owners $425 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2018 | 04:37am CET
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a building where Mt. Gox is housed in Tokyo

Tokyo-based cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc said on Sunday it would return about 46.3 billion yen ($425 million) of the virtual money it lost to hackers two days ago in one of the biggest-ever thefts of digital money.

That amounts to nearly 90 percent of the 58 billion yen worth of NEM coins the company lost in an attack that forced it to suspend on Friday withdrawals of all cryptocurrencies except bitcoin.

Coincheck said in a statement it would repay the roughly 260,000 owners of NEM coins in Japanese yen, though it was still working on timing and method.

The theft underscores security and regulatory concerns about bitcoin and other virtual currencies even as a global boom in them shows little signs of fizzling.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) sent a notice to the country's roughly 30 firms that operate virtual currency exchanges to warn of further possible cyber-attacks, urging them to step up security.

The financial watchdog is also considering administrative punishment for Coincheck under the financial settlements law, one of the sources said.

Japan started to require cryptocurrency exchange operators to register with the government only in April 2017. Pre-existing operators such as Coincheck have been allowed to continue offering services while awaiting approval. Coincheck's application, submitted in September, is still pending.

Coincheck told a late-Friday news conference that its NEM coins were stored in a "hot wallet" instead of the more secure "cold wallet", outside the internet. Asked why, company President Koichiro Wada cited technical difficulties and a shortage of staff capable of dealing with them.

In 2014, Tokyo-based Mt. Gox, which once handled 80 percent of the world's bitcoin trades, filed for bankruptcy after losing around half a billion dollars worth of bitcoins. More recently, South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Youbit last month shut down and filed for bankruptcy after being hacked twice last year.

World leaders meeting in Davos last week issued fresh warnings about the dangers of cryptocurrencies, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin relating Washington's concern about the money being used for illicit activity.

(Reporting by Takahiko Wada and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:54a UNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Guterres committed to continuing empowerment of women leaders in the United Nations
08:49a NOC NATIONAL OIL : SIRTE OIL COMPANY for Production, Manufacturing of Oil & Gas...ADVERTISEMENT NO. 02/ 2018
08:34a MINISTRY OF CIVIL DEFENCE EMERGENCIES AND DISASTE : Update on air pollution in Moscow region as of 6 AM, 28 January 2018
06:34a UNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Africa Business and Investment Forum set for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
04:37a Hacked Tokyo cryptocurrency exchange to repay owners $425 million
04:24a DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Commencement of aerial surveillance - Pacific Maritime Security Program
01:34a UK DEPARTMENT FOR BUSINESS ENERGY & INDUSTRIAL ST : Government to research whether companies buy back their own shares to inflate executive pay
01:24a EASTERN UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS : Cold-Shooting Costs Women's Basketball at DeSales
12:59a KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS : Cold-Shooting Kutztown Falls at Shippensburg
12:35a New York prosecutor to investigate firm selling online followers
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WYNN RESORTS : WYNN RESORTS : resigns as RNC finance chair after sexual misconduct allegations
2INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS : Greg Richard, Interpace Chief Commercial Officer, to speak at Molecular Med Tri-Con..
3BEAT HOLDINGS LTD : Cairo book fair officially opened to visitors after inauguration
4APPLE : U.S. to make streaming services pay more for music
5WAL-MART STORES : WAL MART STORES : Sweet Deal

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.