HackerOne : Expands Its Hacker Education; Acquires Web Security Training Startup

Hacker-powered security leader adds new free-to-use online training curriculum for ethical hackers to make the internet safer

HackerOne, the leading hacker-powered security platform, today announced it has acquired Breaker 101, an online web security course designed to educate the next generation of ethical hackers. The interactive content and coursework, now known as Hacker101, is available for free on GitHub. The original content was created by Cody Brocious — a security researcher best known for demonstrating a hotel lock vulnerability — who joins HackerOne as a full-time security researcher as part of the acquisition.

HackerOne is committed to empowering ethical hackers by providing access to world-class training materials. The new Hacker101 curriculum available today covers tools of the trade and fundamentals of web security. Hackers will learn how to identify common security vulnerabilities, such as cross-site request forgery, SQL injection, clickjacking, command injection and file upload vulnerabilities, among others. The gratis model makes these best practices for discovering unknown vulnerabilities accessible to aspiring ethical hackers who want to help organizations improve their security.

“I’ve been hacking for as long as I can remember and there is always something new to learn and teach in our evolving field,” said Cody Brocious, HackerOne security researcher and Breaker 101 founder. “This is why I developed this original content. Everything in this course is based on my experience in the security industry and is designed to get you breaking things as quickly as possible. There’s content for every skill level, so whether you’re a programmer with an interest in bug bounties or a seasoned security professional, you’re sure to learn something.”

“Hackers reduce the risk of a data breach every time a critical security vulnerability is resolved,” said Marten Mickos, HackerOne, CEO. “To empower and grow the hacker community at the pace of security threats, we are investing in hacker education. These skilled hackers have earned over $24M in bounties for making the internet safer, and our goal is $100 million by the end of 2020.”

Over 1,000 organizations, including General Motors, GitHub, Google Play, Lufthansa, Nintendo, Spotify, Starbucks and the U.S. Department of Defense, have awarded hackers for reporting more than 61,000 security vulnerabilities on HackerOne.

Start hacking by visiting: https://www.hackerone.com/start-hacking.

The Hacker101 course material is located at a GitHub repository and at https://www.hacker101.com/. Please share and join the conversation on Twitter with hashtag #hacker101.

About HackerOne

HackerOne is the #1 hacker-powered security platform, helping organizations receive and resolve critical vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. More than 1,000 organizations, including the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. General Service Administration, General Motors, Google Play, Twitter, GitHub, Nintendo, Panasonic Avionics, Qualcomm, Starbucks, Dropbox and the CERT Coordination Center trust HackerOne to find critical software vulnerabilities. HackerOne customers have resolved over 61,000 vulnerabilities and awarded more than $24M in bug bounties. HackerOne is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in London and the Netherlands.

