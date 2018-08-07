Log in
Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) to the Firm's Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations and Impairment Charges

08/07/2018 | 06:14pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Dentsply Sirona Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) to the firm's investigation into possible disclosure violations.  If you purchased or otherwise acquired Dentsply Sirona securities on or before August 7, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information visit:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/XRAY

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP (PRNewsfoto/Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP)

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

[email protected].

On August 7, 2018, Dentsply Sirona announced its second quarter 2018 financial results.  In addition to news that it recorded a goodwill and intangible impairment charge of $1.265 billion, management slashed adjusted EPS guidance for 2018 to the range of $2.00 to $2.15 per share, down from its previous estimate of $2.55 to $2.65 per share.

This news drove the price of Dentsply Sirona shares down as much as $9.61, or almost 20%, during intraday trading on August 7, 2018.

"We're focused on investors' losses and management's historical statements about the Company's Technologies and Equipment segment and certain distributor relationships," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding Dentsply Sirona should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 80+ attorneys in 10 offices across the country.  The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-alerts-investors-in-dentsply-sirona-inc-xray-to-the-firms-investigation-of-possible-disclosure-violations-and-impairment-charges-300693620.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
