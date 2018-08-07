Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) to the Firm's Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations and Impairment Charges

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Dentsply Sirona Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) to the firm's investigation into possible disclosure violations. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Dentsply Sirona securities on or before August 7, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information visit:

On August 7, 2018, Dentsply Sirona announced its second quarter 2018 financial results. In addition to news that it recorded a goodwill and intangible impairment charge of $1.265 billion, management slashed adjusted EPS guidance for 2018 to the range of $2.00 to $2.15 per share, down from its previous estimate of $2.55 to $2.65 per share.

This news drove the price of Dentsply Sirona shares down as much as $9.61, or almost 20%, during intraday trading on August 7, 2018.

"We're focused on investors' losses and management's historical statements about the Company's Technologies and Equipment segment and certain distributor relationships," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

