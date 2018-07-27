Log in
Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Glencore plc (OTC BB: GLNCY, GLCNF) to the September 7, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline and to Possible Disclosure and FCPA Violations

07/27/2018 | 11:08pm CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Glencore plc (OTC BB: GLNCY, GLCNF) to the September 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.  If you purchased or otherwise acquired Glencore securities between September 30, 2016 and July 2, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information visit:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/GLNCY

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

[email protected].

On July 3, 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported the U.S. Justice Department demanded Glencore plc hand over records related to the Company’s compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (“FCPA”) and laws against money laundering.  The DOJ subpoena reportedly spans 2007 to the present and covers Glencore’s business in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Venezuela.

This news drove the price of Glencore securities sharply downward on heavy volume.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, whether the Company and senior executives violated the FCPA and, if so, the extent to which they may have misled investors,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding Glencore should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 80+ attorneys in 10 offices across the country. The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
