Hagens Berman Alerts WageWorks Investors to the Securities Class Action Linked to Delayed SEC Filing and the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

03/13/2018 | 02:31pm CET

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) to the securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff deadline.  If you purchased or otherwise acquired securities of WageWorks between May 6, 2016 and March 1, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information visit:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/WAGE

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

[email protected].

On March 1, 2018, WageWorks announced “it is delaying its Annual Report on Form 10K for the year ended December31, 2017 and its financial results and associated conference call for the fourth quarter of 2017.”

This news drove the price of WageWorks shares down $9.75, or nearly 19%, to close at $42.70 on March 1, 2018.

The next day, Defendants explained the Company’s audit committee is conducting an investigation into WageWorks’ revenue recognition during fiscal 2016 that may ultimately result “in the identification of other accounting issues, further material weaknesses, and/or require the restatement of the Company’s financial statements for previous periods.”

In addition, SEC filings show WageWorks’ CEO sold approximately $34 million of his shares during June 2017.

“We’re focused on Defendants’ compliance with generally accepted accounting principles, whether the CEO’s sales were improper, and investors’ losses,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding WageWorks should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 70+ attorneys in 11 offices across the country.  The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

© GlobeNewswire 2018
