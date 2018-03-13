Hagens Berman Alerts WageWorks Investors to the Securities Class Action Linked to Delayed SEC Filing and the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) to the securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff deadline. If you purchased or otherwise acquired securities of WageWorks between May 6, 2016 and March 1, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information visit:



On March 1, 2018, WageWorks announced “it is delaying its Annual Report on Form 10K for the year ended December31, 2017 and its financial results and associated conference call for the fourth quarter of 2017.”

This news drove the price of WageWorks shares down $9.75, or nearly 19%, to close at $42.70 on March 1, 2018.

The next day, Defendants explained the Company’s audit committee is conducting an investigation into WageWorks’ revenue recognition during fiscal 2016 that may ultimately result “in the identification of other accounting issues, further material weaknesses, and/or require the restatement of the Company’s financial statements for previous periods.”

In addition, SEC filings show WageWorks’ CEO sold approximately $34 million of his shares during June 2017.

