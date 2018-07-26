Hagens Berman: Court Issues $4 Million Judgment for Victim of Years-Long Child Sexual Abuse

Hagens Berman’s trial lawyers today announced a judgment of $4,031,000
awarded to their client in a King County Superior Court lawsuit stemming
from eight years of sexual abuse endured by the firm’s client as a
minor, at the hands of her brother-in-law, Joshua Willis.
The lawsuit states that from 2005 to 2012, the case’s defendant
repeatedly sexually abused Hagens Berman’s client. She was only eleven
years old when the abuse began and was a minor during the entire
duration of the abuse. In 2013, the state of Washington charged Willis
with three counts of child molestation, to which he pled guilty. Court
documents state, “Joshua Blaine Willis used his position of trust,
confidence, or fiduciary responsibility to facilitate the commission of
the … offense[s]…”
“Our client’s life was utterly shattered by Joshua Willis’ repeated
sexual abuse,” said Martin McLean, trial attorney at Hagens Berman
representing the plaintiff. “He knowingly used her trust in him as
someone close to her to manipulate, molest and accost her – a child –
for eight years.”
“We are pleased that our client bravely chose to have her day in court
and to obtain this justice,” McLean added.
Hagens Berman’s client was also represented by Shelby Smith and Emilee
Sisco, also of Hagens Berman.
Court documents in the civil case filed in June of 2017 detail Willis’
highly disgusting and horrifying actions including groping and
molestation, exposing himself and other highly sexual and inappropriate
behavior.
Following the years of sexual abuse, Hagens Berman’s client suffers from
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and the court awarded damages for
treatment of her condition and other emotional distress, as well as loss
of earning capacity and other economic damages in her “struggle with
consistency and stability.”
Judge Suzanne Parisien issued the judgment on July 25, 2018, following
the case’s summary judgment announced by the Honorable Douglass A. North.
Headquartered in Seattle, Hagens Berman’s legal team has handled many
local and national sexual abuse cases and has achieved major victories
in justice for our clients and systemic change. Find
out more about our firm’s experience and track record here »
About
Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP is a consumer-rights class-action law
firm with ten offices across the country. The firm has been named to the
National Law Journal’s Plaintiffs’ Hot List eight times. More about the
law firm and its successes can be found at https://www.hbsslaw.com.
Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005988/en/