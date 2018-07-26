Hagens Berman: Court Issues $4 Million Judgment for Victim of Years-Long Child Sexual Abuse

Lawsuit states client suffered eight years of repeated abuse as a minor from brother-in-law

Hagens Berman’s trial lawyers today announced a judgment of $4,031,000 awarded to their client in a King County Superior Court lawsuit stemming from eight years of sexual abuse endured by the firm’s client as a minor, at the hands of her brother-in-law, Joshua Willis.

The lawsuit states that from 2005 to 2012, the case’s defendant repeatedly sexually abused Hagens Berman’s client. She was only eleven years old when the abuse began and was a minor during the entire duration of the abuse. In 2013, the state of Washington charged Willis with three counts of child molestation, to which he pled guilty. Court documents state, “Joshua Blaine Willis used his position of trust, confidence, or fiduciary responsibility to facilitate the commission of the … offense[s]…”

“Our client’s life was utterly shattered by Joshua Willis’ repeated sexual abuse,” said Martin McLean, trial attorney at Hagens Berman representing the plaintiff. “He knowingly used her trust in him as someone close to her to manipulate, molest and accost her – a child – for eight years.”

“We are pleased that our client bravely chose to have her day in court and to obtain this justice,” McLean added.

Hagens Berman’s client was also represented by Shelby Smith and Emilee Sisco, also of Hagens Berman.

Court documents in the civil case filed in June of 2017 detail Willis’ highly disgusting and horrifying actions including groping and molestation, exposing himself and other highly sexual and inappropriate behavior.

Following the years of sexual abuse, Hagens Berman’s client suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and the court awarded damages for treatment of her condition and other emotional distress, as well as loss of earning capacity and other economic damages in her “struggle with consistency and stability.”

Judge Suzanne Parisien issued the judgment on July 25, 2018, following the case’s summary judgment announced by the Honorable Douglass A. North.

