Hagens Berman Whistleblower Client, Haim Bodek, Again Helps Lead SEC to Fine a Stock Exchange $14 Million, This Time NYSE

A market whistleblower
represented by Hagens Berman since 2011 provided information to the
Securities and Exchange Commission that culminated today in a
near-record $14 million civil penalty against the New York Stock
Exchange and two affiliated exchanges in part for NYSE’s failure to
disclose material aspects of the operation of its exchanges,
specifically its order types.
“Hagens Berman’s SEC
whistleblower client Haim Bodek teamed up to investigate and develop
information and analysis that was brought to the SEC for investigation
of alleged unlawful order type operations at NYSE that were undisclosed
by the exchange,” said Shayne Stevenson, partner and head of the
whistleblower practice at Hagens Berman. “The information provided by
Dodd-Frank whistleblower Haim Bodek helped lead to this successful SEC
enforcement action.”
In its press release issued today, the SEC announced settlement of
charges against NYSE and two affiliated exchanges for several regulatory
failures. NYSE and its affiliated exchanges have agreed to pay a
$14,000,000 civil penalty. NYSE’s securities law violations settled with
the SEC include failure to disclose material aspects of its operation of
exchange order types, specifically violating Section 19(b)(1) of the
Exchange Act, according to the SEC.
Today’s fine against NYSE is not the first successful whistleblower
claim brought by Haim Bodek and his whistleblower law firm, Hagens
Berman. In January 2015, the SEC announced that two exchanges formerly
owned by Direct Edge Holdings (and since acquired by BATS Global
Markets, the second-largest financial exchange in the country) agreed to
pay a record-breaking
$14 million penalty to settle charges that the exchanges failed to
accurately and completely disclose how order types functioned on its
exchanges, and for selectively providing such information only to
certain high-frequency trading firms.
“Our client Mr. Bodek was also the whistleblower behind what was then
the largest fine levied by the SEC against a financial exchange when it
penalized BATS Global Trading also in the amount of $14,000,000 in
January of 2015,” Stevenson said. “Mr. Bodek’s continued whistleblowing
activity helps protect investors and showcases the effectiveness of the SEC
whistleblower program and the great work being done by SEC
Enforcement in policing our exchanges.”
