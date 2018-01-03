Haines Borough AK : Swimming Pool Open 1/3/18

• The pool is set to open Weds., Jan. 3rd, with our regular winter schedule beginning at 6:30 a.m.

• The swim pass specials have been extended due to the maintenance closure and will be on sale through Jan. 10th.

The holidays can be a tough time and the timing of the pool closure was unfortunate but necessary. The pool staff sincerely thanks our patrons for their patience, kindness and encouraging phone messages during the closure. It is an honor to serve the community and we look forward to seeing you soon.