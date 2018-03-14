Half-Billion-Euro Sales for Furla Group

Furla Group closed out 2017 with decisive growth. The company saw a +20%
increase in turnover compared to the previous year at constant exchange
(+18,3% at current exchange rates), hitting 499 million euros.
Significantly growth on last year for the EBITDA at +34,1%.
This press release features multimedia.
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005006/en/
Furla CEO Alberto Camerlengo (Photo: Business Wire)
Comparable store sales propelled the company’s success, with a high
single digit, like for like increase. There was an absolute sales
increase worldwide and all markets performed well. In particular, at
constant exchange, the Asia Pacific region saw a remarkable +50% uptick
over the previous year and now accounts for 24% of total turnover.
Sales in Japan were up +15,4% and account for 23% of total turnover. The
EMEA region increased by +12.9% and accounts for 46% of company
turnover. The U.S., with sales up +9,6%, represents 7% of business.
The company’s unequivocal success is the result of sharp strategies,
starting from major investments in marketing, with 360° projects that
encompass all channels from digital to social and e-commerce, as well as
store windows and media communications. In addition, Furla Group has
dedicated significant resources to ensuring, more than ever, that its
collections meet the demands of international clientele. Another crucial
factor driving the company’s growth is the expansion of the distribution
network with stronger, direct oversight by Furla. In 2017 the Group took
over the distribution in key markets such as Australia and Portugal.
In the first quarter of 2018, new openings are slated for the EMEA
region, notably in Germany and Czech Republic as well as for the United
States. Today, Furla is present in approximately 100 countries and has a
worldwide distribution network of 467 point of sales (compared to 444 in
2016), 253 of which it owns directly, 177 of which are franchises and 37
of which are travel retail operations. Retail accounted for 70% of all
sales in 2017.
The travel retail sector continues its growth in 2017, with a further
increase of +14.5%.
Human Resources are the key factor of Furla Group’s growth and success.
Recently, the Company has been certified as one of the Top Employers
Italy 2018 Certification, which recognizes the best companies, after a
careful evaluation of their job opportunities and working conditions.
“The 500 million euros goal is something to be very proud of and
motivation to keep evolving. The organic sales growth data is the most
relevant, as it confirms that the company is on solid financial ground,
thanks to the excellence of the brand and the quality of the product and
Italian design we offer our customers. The company’s widespread growth
across all markets reflects our efforts in further strengthening our
distribution network and investing in research and product innovation,” said
Alberto Camerlengo, Chief Executive Officer of Furla Group.
