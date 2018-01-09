Log in
Half Year Report on Adocia’s Liquidity Agreement with Kepler Capital Markets

01/09/2018 | 06:04pm CET

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Adocia (Paris:ADOC) to Kepler Capital Markets, the following resources were listed on the liquidity account as at December 29, 2017:

− 7,516 shares of Adocia and

− 26,247.01 euros in cash.

At the last half year report dated June 30, 2017:

− 6,671 shares of Adocia and

− 31,267.6 euros in cash.

About ADOCIA

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of already-approved therapeutic proteins. Adocia’s portfolio of therapeutic proteins for the treatment of diabetes, featuring five clinical-stage products and four preclinical-stage products, is among the largest and most differentiated in the industry.

The proprietary BioChaperone® technological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes BioChaperone to each protein for a given application in order to address specific patient needs.

Adocia’s clinical pipeline includes four novel insulin formulations for the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analogs (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet U100) and a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo). Adocia is also developing an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone Human Glucagon), two combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1s (BioChaperone Glargine Dulaglutide and BioChaperone Glargine Liraglutide), two combinations of insulin lispro with synergistic prandial hormones (BioChaperone Lispro Pramlintide and BioChaperone Lispro Exenatide), and a concentrated, rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet U500), all of which are in preclinical development.

Adocia aims to deliver “Innovative medicine for everyone, everywhere.”
To learn more about Adocia, please visit us at www.adocia.com


© Business Wire 2018
