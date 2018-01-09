Half Year Report on Adocia’s Liquidity Agreement with Kepler Capital Markets

Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Adocia (Paris:ADOC)
to Kepler Capital Markets, the following resources were listed on the
liquidity account as at December 29, 2017:
− 7,516 shares of Adocia and
− 26,247.01 euros in cash.
At the last half year report dated June 30, 2017:
− 6,671 shares of Adocia and
− 31,267.6 euros in cash.
About ADOCIA
Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the
development of innovative formulations of already-approved therapeutic
proteins. Adocia’s portfolio of therapeutic proteins for the treatment
of diabetes, featuring five clinical-stage products and four
preclinical-stage products, is among the largest and most differentiated
in the industry.
The proprietary BioChaperone® technological platform is
designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic
proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes
BioChaperone to each protein for a given application in order to address
specific patient needs.
Adocia’s clinical pipeline includes four novel insulin formulations for
the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin
analogs (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a rapid-acting formulation
of human insulin (HinsBet U100) and a combination of basal insulin
glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo). Adocia is
also developing an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone
Human Glucagon), two combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1s
(BioChaperone Glargine Dulaglutide and BioChaperone Glargine
Liraglutide), two combinations of insulin lispro with synergistic
prandial hormones (BioChaperone Lispro Pramlintide and BioChaperone
Lispro Exenatide), and a concentrated, rapid-acting formulation of human
insulin (HinsBet U500), all of which are in preclinical development.
Adocia aims to deliver “Innovative medicine for everyone, everywhere.”
To
learn more about Adocia, please visit us at www.adocia.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109005875/en/