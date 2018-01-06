Hamilton Bulldogs : BULLDOGS LOOK FLAT IN 3-2 LOSS TO NORTH BAY

Log in
BULLDOGS LOOK FLAT IN 3-2 LOSS TO NORTH BAY

01/06/2018

They started the night separated by 22-points in the standings, but the 9 place North Bay Battalion left FirstOntario Centre Friday night with a 3-2 win over the 1 place Hamilton Bulldogs.

Not much to report from the 1 period as both teams didn't have much success generating many good scoring chances, but the Battalion slipped one past Hamilton goalie Kaden Fulcher late to take a 1-0 lead after twenty minutes.

The Bulldogs had a better 2 period but were still out-scored 2-1 as the visitors from North Bay took a 3-1 lead into the 3. The Hamilton goal was scored by Jack Hanley (1).

Nick Caamano (18) gave the Black and Gold some hope with a goal at 8:27 of the 3 period to cut the deficit to 3-2, but North Bay goalie Julian Sime shut the door the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs out-shot the Battalion 32-29.

The North Bay goal scorers were Kyle Potts (7), Andy Baker (8) and Matthew Struthers (10).

3 Stars

1) Julian Sime (NB)

2) Jack Hanley (HAM)

3) Matthew Struthers (NB)

With the loss Hamilton's season record drops to 24-9-3-3.

The Bulldogs play host to the Sudbury Wolves Sunday afternoon at 2 pm. For tickets go to http://bit.ly/2BUCTyg

For more information on Bulldogs flex packs and single game tickets call 905-529-8500 or go to www.hamiltonbulldogs.com

Hamilton Bulldogs published this content on 06 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2018 04:24:08 UTC.

