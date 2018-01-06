Hamilton Bulldogs : BULLDOGS LOOK FLAT IN 3-2 LOSS TO NORTH BAY

They started the night separated by 22-points in the standings, but the 9 place North Bay Battalion left FirstOntario Centre Friday night with a 3-2 win over the 1 place Hamilton Bulldogs.

Not much to report from the 1 period as both teams didn't have much success generating many good scoring chances, but the Battalion slipped one past Hamilton goalie Kaden Fulcher late to take a 1-0 lead after twenty minutes.

The Bulldogs had a better 2 period but were still out-scored 2-1 as the visitors from North Bay took a 3-1 lead into the 3. The Hamilton goal was scored by Jack Hanley (1).

Nick Caamano (18) gave the Black and Gold some hope with a goal at 8:27 of the 3 period to cut the deficit to 3-2, but North Bay goalie Julian Sime shut the door the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs out-shot the Battalion 32-29.

The North Bay goal scorers were Kyle Potts (7), Andy Baker (8) and Matthew Struthers (10).

3 Stars

1) Julian Sime (NB)

2) Jack Hanley (HAM)

3) Matthew Struthers (NB)

With the loss Hamilton's season record drops to 24-9-3-3.

The Bulldogs play host to the Sudbury Wolves Sunday afternoon at 2 pm. For tickets go to http://bit.ly/2BUCTyg

For more information on Bulldogs flex packs and single game tickets call 905-529-8500 or go to www.hamiltonbulldogs.com