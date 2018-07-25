Handicrafts Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Handicrafts
The global handicrafts market reached a value of US$ 526.5 Billion in
2017
Over the years, the global handicrafts market has experienced a shift
from ethnic designs to contemporary patterns coupled with the increasing
adoption of handicrafts by the elite society. One of the primary factors
catalysing the growth of the market is a strong demand from offices,
hospitals and hotels.
Moreover, the market is also influenced by rise in travel and tourism as
tourists often collect souvenirs, particularly handicrafts, from the
places they have visited. Further, due to the low capital investment
involved, the handicraft market is thriving across developing nations
such as India, China, Afghanistan, etc.
Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach approximately
US$ 984.8 Billion by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of more than 11% during
2018-2023.
Market Summary:
-
On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as woodware,
artmetal ware, handprinted textile & scarves, embroidered & crocheted
goods, zari & zari goods, imitation jewellery and others. Woodware
currently accounts for the largest segment.
-
Based on the end-use, the market has been segregated as residential
and commercial.
-
The market has also been segmented on the basis of distribution
channels into mass retailers, departmental stores, specialty stores,
independent retailers, online and others. Currently, departmental
stores account for the majority of the handicraft sales.
-
On a regional front, North America is the leading market accounting
for majority of the global share. Other major markets include Europe,
Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.
