Hankyu REIT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate

May 22, 2018

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer

Hankyu REIT, Inc. (Securities Code: 8977) 19-19 Chaya-machi, Kita-ku, Osaka Yoshiaki Shiraki, Executive Director

Asset Management Company

Hankyu Hanshin REIT Asset Management, Inc.

Yoshiaki Shiraki, President & Representative Director Contact:

Hiroshi Yoshida

General Manager, IR and Public Relations Department Email:[email protected]

Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate

Hankyu REIT, Inc. (hereafter "Hankyu REIT") announces that the applicable interest rate of the debt financing announced in "Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Early Repayment of Existing Borrowing" on May 16, 2018 has been determined as below.

Interest rate for the debt financing amounts scheduled to be executed on May 24, 2018.

Category Lender Amount of debt financing (millions of yen) Interest rate Maturity date Long-term borrowing Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 2,500 0.80082% Fixed interest May 31, 2028