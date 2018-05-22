Log in
Hankyu REIT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate

05/22/2018 | 09:31am CEST

May 22, 2018

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer

Hankyu REIT, Inc. (Securities Code: 8977) 19-19 Chaya-machi, Kita-ku, Osaka Yoshiaki Shiraki, Executive Director

Asset Management Company

Hankyu Hanshin REIT Asset Management, Inc.

Yoshiaki Shiraki, President & Representative Director Contact:

Hiroshi Yoshida

General Manager, IR and Public Relations Department Email:[email protected]

Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate

Hankyu REIT, Inc. (hereafter "Hankyu REIT") announces that the applicable interest rate of the debt financing announced in "Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Early Repayment of Existing Borrowing" on May 16, 2018 has been determined as below.

Interest rate for the debt financing amounts scheduled to be executed on May 24, 2018.

Category

Lender

Amount of debt financing (millions of yen)

Interest rate

Maturity date

Long-term borrowing

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

2,500

0.80082% Fixed interest

May 31, 2028

Disclaimer

Hankyu REIT Inc. published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 07:30:03 UTC
