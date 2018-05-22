Hankyu REIT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate

May 22, 2018
For Immediate Release
REIT Issuer
Hankyu REIT, Inc. (Securities Code: 8977) 19-19 Chaya-machi, Kita-ku, Osaka Yoshiaki Shiraki, Executive Director
Asset Management Company
Hankyu Hanshin REIT Asset Management, Inc.
Yoshiaki Shiraki, President & Representative Director Contact:
Hiroshi Yoshida
General Manager, IR and Public Relations Department Email:[email protected]
Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate
Hankyu REIT, Inc. (hereafter "Hankyu REIT") announces that the applicable interest rate of the debt financing announced in "Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Early Repayment of Existing Borrowing" on May 16, 2018 has been determined as below.
Interest rate for the debt financing amounts scheduled to be executed on May 24, 2018.
|
Category
|
Lender
|
Amount of debt financing (millions of yen)
|
Interest rate
|
Maturity date
|
Long-term borrowing
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
2,500
|
0.80082% Fixed interest
|
May 31, 2028
Disclaimer
Hankyu REIT Inc. published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 07:30:03 UTC