Hannaford Bros : to open Ballston supermarket

07/24/2018 | 09:13pm CEST

Details:

For Immediate Release:
July 24, 2018

Ballston, N.Y. -- Hannaford Supermarkets today announced plans to build a 38,000-square-foot, full-service supermarket off Rt. 50/67 (Church Avenue) in Ballston.

The new store will offer a pharmacy, Hannaford To Go online shopping service and thousands of the fresh and packaged products that customers need. Between 100 and 110 full- and part-time associates will work at the store.

Hannaford has reached an agreement with the owners of the property and has filed a site plan application with the Ballston Planning Board.

'We are excited to provide Ballston customers with a convenient, new location for meeting all their grocery shopping needs,' said Eric Blom, company spokesman. 'Hannaford looks forward to working with residents, charitable organizations and municipal officials, in making this supermarket a vibrant, contributing member of the Ballston community.'

The Ballston store will be located between existing Hannaford supermarkets in Milton and Malta, providing another convenient spot off Route 50 (Church Avenue). With Ballston, Hannaford will operate 50 stores in New York.

Founded in 1883 by Northeast farmers, Hannaford is known for its great fresh food, commitment to local products and communities, great service and low everyday prices.

About Hannaford Supermarkets
Hannaford Supermarkets, based in Scarborough, Maine, operates 180 stores in the Northeast.

Disclaimer

Hannaford Bros. Co. published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 19:12:02 UTC
