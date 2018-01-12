Hanon : Relocates Americas Innovation Center

Hanon Systems Relocates Americas Innovation Center

NOVI, Mich., Jan. 11, 2018 - Global automotive supplier Hanon Systems (KS:018880)today announces it is relocating its Americas Innovation Center to Novi, Mich., to address the need for more space to support its growing business and to consolidate its existing Southeast Michigan sites into a single location to drive efficiency.

The facility, located at 39600 Lewis Drive, is a two-floor construction with 217,000 square feet of space in the Haggerty Corridor Corporate Park, which is home to a number of other automotive Tier 1 suppliers.

'We are pleased to announce our new location, which will allow us more space to better support our customers, and offer employees an environment conducive to innovation, collaboration and employee development,' said In-Young Lee, president and chief executive officer of Hanon Systems. 'This action demonstrates the company's long-term commitment to support the Americas automotive market, our skilled and dedicated existing workforce, and the talent who will join our ranks in the future and contribute to the company's success.'

The company factored employee commuting patterns, access to freeways and proximity to customers in the site selection process.

'This is an exciting new chapter in our journey at Hanon Systems to be moving away from sites co-located with other companies and operating with complete independence,' said Cheryl Weiland, human resources director. 'Every design decision has been geared toward creating an enhanced and engaging experience for employees, customers and business partners; and we look forward to leveraging our new location to expand our workforce with new talent and further contribute to job creation in Southeast Michigan.'

The new location includes a spacious administrative workspace; high-tech meeting rooms; a dedicated visitor lobby, technology showroom, benchmarking space and cafeteria; and nearly three times more laboratory space to build, test, analyze and develop thermal products.

'The decision to find a new location to support our business growth was simple. We have outgrown our existing space and needed to consolidate into a single location to operate more efficiently,' said Mark Brown, engineering director and Americas Innovation Center lead. 'The new location will offer a state-of-the-art laboratory with expanded test capability for all product lines; improved support of customer product development and co-development opportunities; and the flexibility and space to expand our R&D operations to support future growth.'

The company expects to gain occupancy and begin operating at the new site in January 2018.