Happy Homeowner Lives and Works at New Haven in Ontario Ranch

Vince Lopez is one of many delighted homeowners at New Haven but has a unique distinction—he lives and works at the community. “I was looking for a new home in the Chino/Chino Hills area,” he says. “But my wife kept talking about a new Ontario community she saw online—it was New Haven!” The decision to buy a townhome at Holiday was almost immediate for the couple, yet one surprise confirmed their decision: Vince realized his employer, loanDepot, was the preferred mortgage lender for Brookfield Residential, the master developer of New Haven. “That clinched the deal,” he says. Especially since his purchase led to a significant lifestyle perk—virtually no work commute. “I had the opportunity to transfer to loanDepot’s Ontario branch and I jumped at it,” he reveals. Now, as a loan officer for New Haven he gladly assists new buyers make their homeownership dreams come true at New Haven. “The people I’m helping here are going to be my future neighbors and I want them to know what a great community they’re joining.” New Haven is built around a lifestyle brimming with family recreation, parks, community social events, fitness classes and much more, including a welcoming atmosphere where neighbors become friends and the good stuff happens all year round.

For Vince and his family, that good stuff has made his own homeownership experience extraordinary. “The amenities are wonderful at New Haven and my kids have never been happier,” he remarks. His family are regulars at The Resort and Picnic Park, where they enjoy the pool, splash zone, and playground. He and his wife also appreciate the central location near shopping, dining, freeways and more. “Eastvale Gateway is great for errands,” he notes, and while he can literally “walk to the community sales office for work” on weekends, having the 15, 60 and 91 freeways nearby are a big convenience.

“My family loves living here and we knew it was something special even through the buying process,” he reflects. “Our sales team was exceptional.” He was consistently kept up-to-date on the progress of his new home and when he stopped in to the sales office, the sales team was always helpful and welcoming.

“Overall, purchasing at New Haven has been a great decision for my family, and as a Loan Consultant here, I feel lucky I can help other families do the same.”

New Haven continues Brookfield Residential’s legacy of creating the best places to call home with seven distinctive residential collections currently selling. Offerings include innovative two-story townhomes at Holiday; modern townhome designs at Solstice; cool courtyard homes at Poppy; Arborel ’s charming single-family designs; Waverly’s elegant single-family homes; beautiful single-family detached designs at Marigold; and Summerset’s executive-style single-family designs. Floorplans span from approximately 976 to 3,627 square feet with one to five bedrooms and one and one-half to four and one-half baths. Starting prices range from the low $300,000s to the high $500,000s.

At New Haven, there’s never a dull moment with vibrant recreational amenities open year-round at Resort and Picnic Park, including an expansive clubhouse, community room and welcome bar; Picnic Park; two swimming pools and spa; a kids splash zone and super playground with zipline; a BBQ pavilion and firepit; performance stage; and more.

The master-plan is located in Ontario Ranch, which is a visionary model for California Growth that’s recognized as the first gigabit community in Southern California, with ultra-high bandwidth home-data services, a massive parks and trails system, future schools and independent sources of water.

Homeowners appreciate the commuter-friendly location less than five miles from the Metrolink station and near major freeways with direct access to I-15 at the Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road exit.

School-aged residents are included in the Mountain View and Chaffey Joint Union school districts.

Ontario Ranch, located within the city of Ontario, California, will span across 8,000+ acres and has been thoughtfully planned with attainably priced new neighborhoods, modern amenities and abundant recreation, elements that are the foundation of a well-rounded lifestyle. The future Chaffey Park will be the centerpiece of Ontario Ranch, a sprawling open space with parks and trails for playing, walking and exploring the outdoors. It has been sensibly planned to align with the goals of the Healthy Ontario Initiative and its efforts to provide residents with opportunities to enrich their wellbeing. Ontario Ranch is envisioned as a mixed‐use area that will encompass residential neighborhoods, commercial facilities and recreational amenities. Proposed plans include retail and business space, along with nearly 1,000 acres dedicated to public open space, parks and schools. A convenient location offers direct access to the I-15 via the new connection at Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road. With the introduction of Ontario Ranch Road as well as the connection to the 60 Freeway via the newly improved Archibald Avenue, Ontario Ranch offers commuters easy access to major employment centers in LA, Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties. For more information visit www.OntarioRanch.com.

About Brookfield Residential (Southern California)

Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) a division of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service. Please visit BrookfieldResidential.com for more information.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, sell lots to third-party builders, and operate our own home building division. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com.

