Harold Williams Joins Metropolitan Board as West Basin Municipal Water District Representative

Civil engineer Harold Williams was seated today on the board of
directors of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.
Williams joins Gloria Gray representing the West Basin Municipal Water
District on the 38-member Metropolitan board. He succeeds Donald Dear,
who served on the Metropolitan board since 2013. Williams will serve on
the Engineering and Operations Committee and the Organization, Personnel
and Technology Committee.
A civil engineer for more than 40 years, Williams works as a consultant
with cities and special districts to resolve their infrastructure
challenges. He previously was director of public works and city engineer
for the city of Gardena and held similar positions in Carson, Hermosa
Beach, Lawndale and Lynwood. He also has held leadership positions in
the Southern California chapter of the American Public Works Association
and other engineer groups.
Williams was elected to the West Basin board in November 2014. He also
is on the board of directors of the National Water Research Institute
and serves on the CalDesal Executive Committee.
He is a long-time Carson resident and community leader, serving on the
Carson City Council from 2004 to 2009. During that time, he served on
the board of directors of the League of California Cities. He also has
served on various Carson city commissions and is a member of the Carson
Lions Club.
Williams earned a bachelor’s degree from California State University Los
Angeles and a master’s degree in civil engineering from California State
University Long Beach. He also served in the U.S. Army.
Williams and his wife, Carolyn, have two children and three
grandchildren.
The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a
state-established cooperative of 26 cities and water agencies serving
nearly 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water
from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local
supplies, and helps its members to develop increased water conservation,
recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006583/en/