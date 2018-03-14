Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Harold Williams Joins Metropolitan Board as West Basin Municipal Water District Representative

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 12:14am CET

Civil engineer Harold Williams was seated today on the board of directors of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

Williams joins Gloria Gray representing the West Basin Municipal Water District on the 38-member Metropolitan board. He succeeds Donald Dear, who served on the Metropolitan board since 2013. Williams will serve on the Engineering and Operations Committee and the Organization, Personnel and Technology Committee.

A civil engineer for more than 40 years, Williams works as a consultant with cities and special districts to resolve their infrastructure challenges. He previously was director of public works and city engineer for the city of Gardena and held similar positions in Carson, Hermosa Beach, Lawndale and Lynwood. He also has held leadership positions in the Southern California chapter of the American Public Works Association and other engineer groups.

Williams was elected to the West Basin board in November 2014. He also is on the board of directors of the National Water Research Institute and serves on the CalDesal Executive Committee.

He is a long-time Carson resident and community leader, serving on the Carson City Council from 2004 to 2009. During that time, he served on the board of directors of the League of California Cities. He also has served on various Carson city commissions and is a member of the Carson Lions Club.

Williams earned a bachelor’s degree from California State University Los Angeles and a master’s degree in civil engineering from California State University Long Beach. He also served in the U.S. Army.

Williams and his wife, Carolyn, have two children and three grandchildren.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a state-established cooperative of 26 cities and water agencies serving nearly 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local supplies, and helps its members to develop increased water conservation, recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03/13BROADCOM : Technology Shares Fall as Trump Blocks Deal -- Tech Roundup
DJ
03/13Oil prices stable after two-day decline, but rising U.S. output drags
RE
03/13Pak policymakers recommend better management of CPEC
AQ
03/13QATAR ELECTRICITY & WATER Q S C : emerges as third largest investor in Jordan
AQ
03/13HYUNDAI HCN : Grantville wreck totals both vehicles
AQ
03/13OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Customers can pay for STARZ PLAY with Ooredoo account
AQ
03/13BOEING : ‘Qatar key market for Boeing’
AQ
03/13Rapid7 Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock by Existing Stockholders
GL
03/13BECKER MILK : Nine Month Financial Results and Regular Dividend
AQ
03/13BRITAM : Could risk based supervision swallow smaller insurance firms?
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : 2 rail cars to be renovated for French Lick-Ja..
2JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan invests in fixed-income data startup
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : ‘Qatar key market for Boeing’
4K92 MINING INC : K92 MINING : Announces Stock Options Grant
5WEST KIRKLAND MINING INC : WEST KIRKLAND MINING : Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement for $1,374,000

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.