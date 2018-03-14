Harold Williams Joins Metropolitan Board as West Basin Municipal Water District Representative

Civil engineer Harold Williams was seated today on the board of directors of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

Williams joins Gloria Gray representing the West Basin Municipal Water District on the 38-member Metropolitan board. He succeeds Donald Dear, who served on the Metropolitan board since 2013. Williams will serve on the Engineering and Operations Committee and the Organization, Personnel and Technology Committee.

A civil engineer for more than 40 years, Williams works as a consultant with cities and special districts to resolve their infrastructure challenges. He previously was director of public works and city engineer for the city of Gardena and held similar positions in Carson, Hermosa Beach, Lawndale and Lynwood. He also has held leadership positions in the Southern California chapter of the American Public Works Association and other engineer groups.

Williams was elected to the West Basin board in November 2014. He also is on the board of directors of the National Water Research Institute and serves on the CalDesal Executive Committee.

He is a long-time Carson resident and community leader, serving on the Carson City Council from 2004 to 2009. During that time, he served on the board of directors of the League of California Cities. He also has served on various Carson city commissions and is a member of the Carson Lions Club.

Williams earned a bachelor’s degree from California State University Los Angeles and a master’s degree in civil engineering from California State University Long Beach. He also served in the U.S. Army.

Williams and his wife, Carolyn, have two children and three grandchildren.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a state-established cooperative of 26 cities and water agencies serving nearly 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local supplies, and helps its members to develop increased water conservation, recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006583/en/