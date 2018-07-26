Log in
Harrison's Take : Powell Will Talk, but Will He Say Anything?

07/26/2018 | 12:17pm CEST

By David Harrison

One of Jerome Powell's goals as Federal Reserve chairman is to communicate more openly and frequently with the public. That explains his plain-English statements following policy meetings, his outreach to lawmakers and the decision to hold press conferences after every Fed meeting.

But don't confuse Mr. Powell's move towards greater transparency with candor. We may hear from the Fed boss more frequently and he may eschew jargon but he probably still won't be baring his soul publicly anytime soon.

Consider the recent ruckus over President Donald Trump's CNBC interview and tweets in which he expressed his displeasure with the Fed's interest rate increases. The comments rattled markets and caused much hand-wringing among Fed observers worried that Mr. Trump was bucking the long practice of chief executives leaving the central bank alone.

How did the Fed respond to the uproar? It didn't. We got no word from Mr. Powell or other top Fed board members.

Imagine if Mr. Trump's interview had taken place right before a congressional hearing or a press conference. Mr. Powell would have been bombarded with questions asking him to respond to the man to whom he owes his position. His response, in all likelihood, would have been to praise the Fed's long tradition of political independence while not discussing Mr. Trump's remarks.

Indeed, we saw during Mr. Powell's congressional testimony last week that he has no qualms about simply declining to answer uncomfortable questions. Mr. Powell does not filibuster.

Fed communications may be entering a new era under Mr. Powell but that doesn't mean the message is any less tightly controlled. The new Fed chairman may speak more than his predecessors but that doesn't mean he'll tell you what you want to hear.

In that sense, the Fed remains as opaque as ever.

Write to David Harrison at [email protected]

