Have your say on how the EU budget should be spent: launch of the public consultation on the post-2020 Multiannual Financial Framework

01/15/2018 | 06:54pm CET

To enhance the openness and transparency of the EU decision-making process, the European Commission regularly consults citizens and other groups with an interest in EU policies through public consultations and structured dialogues.

During 2018, the Commission will make comprehensive proposals for the next generation of financial programmes for the post-2020 Multiannual Financial Framework, the EU's long-term budget. The Commission's proposals will be designed to make it possible for the EU to deliver on the things that matter most, in areas where it can achieve more than countries acting alone. This requires a careful assessment both of what has worked well in the past and what could be improved in the future.

In order to collect the views of all interested parties on the post-2020 Multiannual Financial Framework, public consultations on several policy areas have been launched. Several of these fields are especially relevant to energy, most notably the consultations on infrastructure, research and innovation, cohesion policy and security. If you wish to participate, please follow these links, where you will be able to elaborate on your views, including by uploading a position paper in the respective section of the questionnaire.

European Commission - Directorate General for Energy published this content on 15 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2018 17:54:03 UTC.

