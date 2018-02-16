Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hawaii Department of Health : TRACE LEVELS OF BROMACIL DETECTED IN TWO OAHU WATER SYSTEMS DURING TESTING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/16/2018 | 11:56pm CET

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

DAVID Y. IGE

GOVERNOR

VIRGINIA PRESSLER, MD

DIRECTOR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 18-015 February 9, 2018

Trace levels of bromacil detected in two Oahu water systems during routine testing

Water remains safe to drink

HONOLULU - Trace levels of the chemical bromacil were recently detected in water samples collected at one Mililani Wells III pump and one Waipio Heights Wells III pump during routine testing. Drinking water from these wells remains safe as the trace levels detected were well below the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Lifetime Advisory Level for drinking water, and bromacil is filtered out through the Honolulu Board of Water Supply's Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) treatment facilities before being delivered to consumers.

"These trace levels of chemicals are so small they do not pose a public health threat and the water filtered from these wells is safe to drink," said Keith Kawaoka, Deputy Director for Environmental Health. "The Department of Health will continue to work together with the Honolulu Board of Water Supply to ensure tests for these chemicals continue as part of the rigorous process of scheduled monitoring regularly conducted to ensure that everyone's water is safe and public health is not compromised."

The bromacil level confirmed at the Mililani Wells III pump was 0.24 parts per billion and the level at the Waipio Heights Wells III pump was 0.23 parts per billion. These trace levels are more than one hundred times lower than the EPA Lifetime Health Advisory Level for bromacil of 70 parts per billion, which is measured in micrograms per liter. EPA defines the Lifetime Health Advisory Level as the concentration in drinking water that is not expected to cause any adverse, non-carcinogenic effects for a lifetime of exposure.

Bromacil is a broad-spectrum herbicide used for weed control for pineapple fields and citrus plants.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply conducts tests at sources and treatment facilities as mandated by federal and state drinking water regulations. To date, the Mililani and Waipio Heights water systems continue to be in full compliance with all federal and state standards for drinking water.

# # #

Hawaii Department of Health published this content on 16 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2018 22:55:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:06aCITY OF LAFAYETTE CA : The Weekly Roundup
PU
01:06aHEIDI HEITKAMP : Heitkamp Announces Major Federal Investment in Carbon Capture Research & Development
PU
01:06aDPS NORTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY : Caledonia CI Inmate Captured Friday Morning in Rocky Mount
PU
01:01aOEC OREGON ENVIRONMENTAL COUNCIL : Air quality action in Salem
PU
01:01aU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON ENERGY AND NATURAL RESOUR : Cantwell Introduces New Comprehensive Energy Legislation
PU
12:56aNDFB NORTH DAKOTA FARM BUREAU : Curiosity fuels successful ethanol tour
PU
12:56aAMLI RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES TRUST : 10 Eastside Austin Date Ideas
PU
12:41aWORLD BANK : Continued Reforms to Moldova’s Education System Will Help Create Jobs, Improve People’s Lives
PU
12:41aWORLD BANK : Moldova Education Reform Project Additional Financing
PU
12:06aBILL PASCRELL JR : Pascrell, Neal Statements on the Trump Administration’s Steel and Aluminum Tariff Recommendations
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MIDDLEBY CORP : MIDDLEBY : Acquires Hinds-Bock Corporation
2AUTOZONE : AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 27, 2018
3JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION : JETBLUE AIRWAYS : to Webcast Presentation at the Barclays Industrial Select Conf..
4EQ INC : EQ INC. : Announces Financing of $1,534,000 of Non-Convertible Secured Promissory Notes and Issuance ..
5DURAN VENTURES INC DUP : DURAN VENTURES DUP : Announces Early Warning Report

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.