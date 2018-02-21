Hays County TX : Burn Ban Lifted February 20 2018 for Unincorporated Areas

Burn Ban Lifted February 20 in Hays County

Hays County Courthouse, San Marcos, TX - Hays County has lifted the burn ban on outdoor burning in the unincorporated areas of Hays County.

Persons planning to burn outdoors should be aware of wind conditions and delay burning if winds are expected to be gusty or high. Fires should always be attended by an adult and a water source should be available nearby.

More information about outdoor burning rules and safety is available at http://www.co.hays.tx.us/fire-marshal.aspx.