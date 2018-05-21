Healogics, Inc. : Launches New Web-Based Physician Resource

Healogics, Inc., the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services, today announced the launch of its new physician website: Physicians.Healogics.com. The company wanted to find a unique way to help their physician partners practice wound care in the most efficient and effective way possible.

“The physician-focused Healogics website is an exciting addition to the resources available to physicians and providers working in Healogics Wound Care Centers®,” said Healogics Regional Medical Director, Dr. Pedram Zendehrouh. Zendehrouh went on to say, “The content is geared towards providing quick access to the essential information to help with billing and coding, compliance, education and recent news. The user-friendly format is even optimized for mobile devices for information on-the-go.”

Healogics advocates an interdisciplinary approach to wound treatment and healing due to the complex nature of chronic wounds. The combined knowledge of all health care disciplines — from surgery to primary care — is vital for effective chronic wound care management. By creating this website, Healogics aims to give its physicians the resources needed to heal more wounds and change more lives.

If you are interested in becoming a Healogics Specialty Physician or learning more about establishing a Healogics Wound Care Center® please reach out to [email protected].

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics and its affiliated companies manage a network of 700 outpatient Wound Care Centers® across the United States and multiple locations in the United Kingdom. Healogics currently has more than 3,000 employees, including nearly 300 employed providers (Healogics Specialty Providers). In addition to the company’s network of outpatient Wound Care Centers, Healogics providers partner with over 400 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds. More than 300,000 patients were treated by Healogics providers in 2017. For additional information, please visit Healogics.com.

