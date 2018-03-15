Healogics, Inc. : Names Lynn Merritt as New Chief Human Resources Officer

Healogics, Inc., the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care
services, today announced that it has appointed Lynn Merritt to serve as
Chief Human Resources Officer. Merritt joined Healogics in 2015 as Vice
President, Learning and Development.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006494/en/
Lynn Merritt, Healogics Chief Human Resources Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
In this role, Merritt will provide strategic direction for all aspects
of the human resources function with responsibility for talent
acquisition and development, employee relations, compensation and
benefits and HR information systems and analytics. She will report
directly to the Chief Executive Officer, David Bassin.
“Lynn has become an invaluable resource throughout her time with
Healogics. Her proven track record of successful development and
implementation of countless key initiatives has propelled the HR
department forward,” said Bassin. “Lynn’s years of experience in both
human resources and the healthcare sector have set her up for great
success in the coming years.”
In her time at Healogics, Merritt has made significant contributions to
the learning curriculum, as well as the creation and build of the HR
reporting and analytics function. She came to Healogics with 10 years of
experience in human resources and healthcare. Most recently, Merritt
served as Executive Director, Human Resources at Aetna where she was
responsible for providing HR leadership in all aspects of their
commercial business and accountable for the creation and build of their
HR analytics department. Prior to Aetna, Merritt spent several years at
both Cigna and The Hartford, where she was responsible for employee
training, the creation and management of leadership development programs
and HR analytics.
Merritt earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of
Connecticut and a Master of Science in organizational behavior from the
University of Hartford.
About Healogics
Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics and its affiliated
companies manage a network of 700 outpatient Wound Care Centers® across
the United States and multiple locations in the United Kingdom.
Healogics currently has more than 3,000 employees, including nearly 300
employed providers (Healogics Specialty Providers). In addition to the
company’s network of outpatient Wound Care Centers, Healogics providers
partner with over 400 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients
with chronic wounds. More than 300,000 patients were treated by
Healogics providers in 2017. For additional information, please visit
Healogics.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006494/en/