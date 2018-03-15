Healogics, Inc. : Names Lynn Merritt as New Chief Human Resources Officer

Healogics, Inc., the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services, today announced that it has appointed Lynn Merritt to serve as Chief Human Resources Officer. Merritt joined Healogics in 2015 as Vice President, Learning and Development.

Lynn Merritt, Healogics Chief Human Resources Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

In this role, Merritt will provide strategic direction for all aspects of the human resources function with responsibility for talent acquisition and development, employee relations, compensation and benefits and HR information systems and analytics. She will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer, David Bassin.

“Lynn has become an invaluable resource throughout her time with Healogics. Her proven track record of successful development and implementation of countless key initiatives has propelled the HR department forward,” said Bassin. “Lynn’s years of experience in both human resources and the healthcare sector have set her up for great success in the coming years.”

In her time at Healogics, Merritt has made significant contributions to the learning curriculum, as well as the creation and build of the HR reporting and analytics function. She came to Healogics with 10 years of experience in human resources and healthcare. Most recently, Merritt served as Executive Director, Human Resources at Aetna where she was responsible for providing HR leadership in all aspects of their commercial business and accountable for the creation and build of their HR analytics department. Prior to Aetna, Merritt spent several years at both Cigna and The Hartford, where she was responsible for employee training, the creation and management of leadership development programs and HR analytics.

Merritt earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of Connecticut and a Master of Science in organizational behavior from the University of Hartford.

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics and its affiliated companies manage a network of 700 outpatient Wound Care Centers® across the United States and multiple locations in the United Kingdom. Healogics currently has more than 3,000 employees, including nearly 300 employed providers (Healogics Specialty Providers). In addition to the company’s network of outpatient Wound Care Centers, Healogics providers partner with over 400 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds. More than 300,000 patients were treated by Healogics providers in 2017. For additional information, please visit Healogics.com.

