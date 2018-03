Health-care shares were lower. The Securities and Exchange Commission said it charged Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes with fraud and forced the company's founder to give up control of the company. Ms. Holmes surrendered voting control of her blood-testing company, paid a $500,000 penalty and agreed to a 10-year ban from being an officer or director in a public company in settling civil-fraud charges with the SEC.

