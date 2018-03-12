Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Health Care Shares Flat -- Health Care Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 10:10pm CET

Health-care shares were nearly flat.

Regeneron's plans to lower the price of its cholesterol-lowering medication Praluent sent shares of some of its rivals lower. Regeneron shares rose slightly.

Shares of Amgen, which makes another cholesterol drug in the same category of drugs, termed PCSK9 inhibitors, slipped.

Orexigen Therapeutics Inc., the publicly traded maker of anti-obesity drug Contrave, said it plans to sell itself through a chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding. Orexigen cited a missed 2017 sales milestone that could have forced it to repurchase some secured notes at a time of mounting financial losses as a primary reason for its filing Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Del.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee is investigating organizations that accredit most of the nation's hospitals following a report by The Wall Street Journal last year that identified patient safety problems at hospitals that had attained or kept their accreditations.

Biogen Inc. said it had reached a deal to buy a schizophrenia treatment from Pfizer for up to $590 million.

Biopharmaceutical company Sarepta Therapeutics said it plans to submit a New Drug Application for its treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness. ([email protected])

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:24pUtilities Shares Rise; Sempra CEO to Retire -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
10:23pTelecom Shares Flat; Apple to Buy Magazine-Subscription Service -- Telecoms Roundup
DJ
10:20pTechnology Shares Gain Led by Chip Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
10:17pFinancials Higher as Goldman Sachs Sets up CEO Transition -- Financials Roundup
DJ
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:16pKAZUO OKADA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:13pConsumer Shares Rise; Clorox to Buy Nutranext for $700 Million -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
10:10pHealth Care Shares Flat -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
10:05pIndustrials Drag Market Lower -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
10:02pMaterials Shares Edge Higher Ahead of Inflation Data -- Materials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENEL : E.ON sees job cuts, synergies in German utilities shake-up
2'No deal' Brexit could cost UK, EU companies 58 billion pounds - report
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Details Offering -- WSJ
4E.ON : German cartel office says too early to comment on E.ON's, RWE's planned Innogy deal
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY : S&P 500 MOVERS: INTC, MU

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.