Health Care Shares Flat -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care shares were nearly flat.

Regeneron's plans to lower the price of its cholesterol-lowering medication Praluent sent shares of some of its rivals lower. Regeneron shares rose slightly.

Shares of Amgen, which makes another cholesterol drug in the same category of drugs, termed PCSK9 inhibitors, slipped.

Orexigen Therapeutics Inc., the publicly traded maker of anti-obesity drug Contrave, said it plans to sell itself through a chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding. Orexigen cited a missed 2017 sales milestone that could have forced it to repurchase some secured notes at a time of mounting financial losses as a primary reason for its filing Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Del.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee is investigating organizations that accredit most of the nation's hospitals following a report by The Wall Street Journal last year that identified patient safety problems at hospitals that had attained or kept their accreditations.

Biogen Inc. said it had reached a deal to buy a schizophrenia treatment from Pfizer for up to $590 million.

Biopharmaceutical company Sarepta Therapeutics said it plans to submit a New Drug Application for its treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness.