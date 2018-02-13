Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Health Care Shares Higher on Deal News -- Health Care Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2018 | 11:48pm CET

Health-care shares edged higher on more deal news in the sector.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has made a takeover approach to drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp., The Wall Street Journal reported, a move that could help boost profitability at the drugstore giant and insulate it against external threats in an increasingly competitive health-care landscape.

A report that Amazon is pushing to turn its nascent medical-supplies business into a major supplier to U.S. hospitals and outpatient clinics kept gains in the sector in check. Amazon could compete with incumbent distributors of items from gauze to hip implants.

Meanwhile, five manufacturers of opioid painkillers gave nearly $9 million between 2012 and 2017 to patient advocacy groups and other nonprofits that have a history of promoting opioid use, according to a senator's report. ([email protected])

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/13Financials Up as Focus Turns to Inflation Data -- Financials Roundup
DJ
02/13ENPRO INDUSTRIES : Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2017
BU
02/13INTERMOLECULAR : posts 4Q profit
AQ
02/13CORE EXPLORATION LTD (ASX : CXO) BP33 Extended by High Grade Lithium Intersections
AQ
02/13Consumer Shares Rise as Sector Giants Announce Layoffs -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
02/13VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3A.1 Notification of Dividend/Distribution
PU
02/13CENTURY COMMUNITIES : tops Street 4Q forecasts
AQ
02/13ALE PROPERTY : Appendix 3X - Initial Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
02/13AUDIOBOOM : Offers $185M For Triton Digital
AQ
02/13Canada Laments 'Limited Progress' in Nafta Talks
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UNDER ARMOUR : Under Armour revenue beats estimates, short bets squeezed
2CBOE HOLDINGS : 'Whistleblower' alleges manipulation of Cboe volatility index
3Takata, injured drivers reach deal to end U.S. bankruptcy
4CENTRICA : UK government must act urgently to put energy price cap in place by next winter - MPs
5NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS : NORWAY ROYAL SALMON : Q4 17 – Operational EBIT of MNOK 95

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.