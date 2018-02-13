Health Care Shares Higher on Deal News -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care shares edged higher on more deal news in the sector.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has made a takeover approach to drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp., The Wall Street Journal reported, a move that could help boost profitability at the drugstore giant and insulate it against external threats in an increasingly competitive health-care landscape.

A report that Amazon is pushing to turn its nascent medical-supplies business into a major supplier to U.S. hospitals and outpatient clinics kept gains in the sector in check. Amazon could compete with incumbent distributors of items from gauze to hip implants.

Meanwhile, five manufacturers of opioid painkillers gave nearly $9 million between 2012 and 2017 to patient advocacy groups and other nonprofits that have a history of promoting opioid use, according to a senator's report. ([email protected])