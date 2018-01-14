Health and Wellness Food and Beverages Market in Americas - Top 6 Vendors by Technavio

Technavio
has announced the top six leading vendors in their recent health
and wellness food and beverages market in Americas report
from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists 30 other
prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the
forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180114005053/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the health and wellness food and beverages market in Americas 2017-2021 under their food and beverage library. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Competitive vendor landscape
Rapid changes in market dynamics based on changing consumer demands and
preferences can be witnessed in the health
and wellness food and beverage market in Americas. Changing consumer
spending pattern, consumer tastes, and demographic trends often affect
the performance of the players in the market. The changing economic
scenario is affecting customers’ living standards and will also affect
player's businesses. The health and wellness food and beverage market in
Americas is a fragmented market owing to the presence of many small and
large players that compete based on factors such as price, quality,
innovation, packaging, reputation, marketing channels, and distribution
According to Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for food
research, “The market consists of intense competition among players
along with technological changes that pose a challenge to player
operations. Therefore, it is important for players in the market to
distinguish their offerings through a unique value proposition and
promoting the same in an effective manner to survive and succeed within
this competitive environment.”
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2
Technavio reports and get the third for free.
Technavio market research analysts identify the following key
vendors for the health
and wellness food and beverage market in Americas:
Dannon
Dannon offers a wide range of dairy products. The company’s Greek yogurt
products are available under the brand name Oikos. These are sold in
various sizes such as single serve, four packs, and quarts. The company
is focused on launching innovative yogurt products to attract the
attention of consumers that are looking out for healthy benefits as well
as new flavors while consuming this dairy product.
General Mills
General Mills is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer food
and sells it through retail stores. The company also supplies branded
and even unbranded food products to North American foodservice and
commercial baking industries. The company focuses on developing
distinctive value-added food products and marketing them under unique
brand names. The company believes in working continuously to improve the
core products and create new products that meet the consumers' evolving
needs and preferences.
Kellogg
Kellogg is one of the largest companies for cereals as well as processed
and convenience foods. The company sells its products in more than 180
countries. Popular brands that the company holds include Keebler,
Special K, Frosted Flakes, Apple Jacks, and others. The company is
currently taking measures to revamp its major brands like Kashi by
following new packaging strategies to revitalize the brand as well as
its ailing cereal segment.
Nestlé
Nestlé is one of the leading food and beverage companies across the
globe. The product portfolio includes beverages both dairy and non-dairy
based, pet food, confectionary, health and nutrition, and others. The
company has a wide portfolio of famous brands such as Maggi, Milo,
KitKat, Boost, and Nespresso. The company sells its products in 191
countries offering products under more than 2,000 brands worldwide. In
the frozen food category, the company offers products under brand names
Stouffer's, DiGiorno, Buitoni, Herta, Jack's, Tombstone, and others. The
company is expanding its health, nutrition, and wellness business using
strategies such as investments, acquisitions, partnerships, and
collaborations
PepsiCo
PepsiCo is one of the largest food and beverage companies that not only
manufactures but also distributes and sells a large portfolio of
products. The company has six international divisions that are in
complete alignment with the sustainability of environment and have been
awarded for their sustainable activities. The strategies and activities
of the company are all in sync with the tastes and preferences of
customers. The company is regularly incorporating the latest trends in
the market.
The Kraft Heinz Company
The Kraft Heinz Company produces and sells food and beverage product
offerings that include cheese, meat, refreshment beverages, coffee, and
packaged dinners. The company plans to focus on launching products that
offer less sugar content and convenience. For instance, in 2015, the
company launched Kool-Aid Easy Mix in the US that offers 50% less sugar.
Looking for more information on this market?
Request a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Browse Related Reports:
-- Global
Sunflower Oil Market 2017-2021
-- Global
Sunflower Oil Market 2017-2021Global
Phytosterols Market 2017-2021
-- Global
Sunflower Oil Market 2017-2021Global
Phytosterols Market 2017-2021Global
Tortilla Chips Market 2017-2021
-- Global
Sunflower Oil Market 2017-2021Global
Phytosterols Market 2017-2021Global
Tortilla Chips Market 2017-2021About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180114005053/en/