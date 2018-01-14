Health and Wellness Food and Beverages Market in Americas - Top 6 Vendors by Technavio

Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recent health and wellness food and beverages market in Americas report from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists 30 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

Rapid changes in market dynamics based on changing consumer demands and preferences can be witnessed in the health and wellness food and beverage market in Americas. Changing consumer spending pattern, consumer tastes, and demographic trends often affect the performance of the players in the market. The changing economic scenario is affecting customers’ living standards and will also affect player's businesses. The health and wellness food and beverage market in Americas is a fragmented market owing to the presence of many small and large players that compete based on factors such as price, quality, innovation, packaging, reputation, marketing channels, and distribution

According to Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for food research, “The market consists of intense competition among players along with technological changes that pose a challenge to player operations. Therefore, it is important for players in the market to distinguish their offerings through a unique value proposition and promoting the same in an effective manner to survive and succeed within this competitive environment.”

Technavio market research analysts identify the following key vendors for the health and wellness food and beverage market in Americas:

Dannon

Dannon offers a wide range of dairy products. The company’s Greek yogurt products are available under the brand name Oikos. These are sold in various sizes such as single serve, four packs, and quarts. The company is focused on launching innovative yogurt products to attract the attention of consumers that are looking out for healthy benefits as well as new flavors while consuming this dairy product.

General Mills

General Mills is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer food and sells it through retail stores. The company also supplies branded and even unbranded food products to North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The company focuses on developing distinctive value-added food products and marketing them under unique brand names. The company believes in working continuously to improve the core products and create new products that meet the consumers' evolving needs and preferences.

Kellogg

Kellogg is one of the largest companies for cereals as well as processed and convenience foods. The company sells its products in more than 180 countries. Popular brands that the company holds include Keebler, Special K, Frosted Flakes, Apple Jacks, and others. The company is currently taking measures to revamp its major brands like Kashi by following new packaging strategies to revitalize the brand as well as its ailing cereal segment.

Nestlé

Nestlé is one of the leading food and beverage companies across the globe. The product portfolio includes beverages both dairy and non-dairy based, pet food, confectionary, health and nutrition, and others. The company has a wide portfolio of famous brands such as Maggi, Milo, KitKat, Boost, and Nespresso. The company sells its products in 191 countries offering products under more than 2,000 brands worldwide. In the frozen food category, the company offers products under brand names Stouffer's, DiGiorno, Buitoni, Herta, Jack's, Tombstone, and others. The company is expanding its health, nutrition, and wellness business using strategies such as investments, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations

PepsiCo

PepsiCo is one of the largest food and beverage companies that not only manufactures but also distributes and sells a large portfolio of products. The company has six international divisions that are in complete alignment with the sustainability of environment and have been awarded for their sustainable activities. The strategies and activities of the company are all in sync with the tastes and preferences of customers. The company is regularly incorporating the latest trends in the market.

The Kraft Heinz Company

The Kraft Heinz Company produces and sells food and beverage product offerings that include cheese, meat, refreshment beverages, coffee, and packaged dinners. The company plans to focus on launching products that offer less sugar content and convenience. For instance, in 2015, the company launched Kool-Aid Easy Mix in the US that offers 50% less sugar.

