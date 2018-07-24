HealthLink Dimensions : Acquires Alert Services Corporation

HealthLink
Dimensions®, a healthcare data solutions provider, today announced
it has acquired Alert Services Corporation, expanding its presence in
the $15 billion healthcare staffing market.
Alert Services Corporation, based in Alpharetta, GA, connects hospital
and health system recruiting departments with physician and advanced
practitioner candidates. Alert Services Corporation’s leading platform, PracticeAlert.com,
is the only dedicated, geo-targeted push-lead service in the physician
job marketplace. The platform provides a free service for healthcare
professionals seeking new practice opportunities by geography. Alert
Services Corporation’s CRM solution, Recruiting
Management System (RMS) is a leading applicant tracking system built
by recruiters, for recruiters.
Kevin Guthrie, HealthLink Dimensions president, said Alert Services will
complement the services currently provided to the hospital and health
system markets by HealthLink Dimensions. “We are pleased to welcome the
entire Alert Services team to the company,” said Guthrie. “They have
done an excellent job in building PracticeAlert® and RMS® into a
best-in-market, high-value candidate lead service, which we believe will
be well complemented by our expansive healthcare provider data, services
and technology.”
ASC Founder Kevin Perpetua stated, “Having the HealthLink Dimensions’
resources at our fingertips will fuel investment and expansion
opportunities for PracticeAlert.com
and our other properties and services. We look forward to working
together to drive growth and innovation for our customers.”
ASC Founder Brad Sherp said Alert Services would truly benefit from the
HealthLink Dimensions’ breadth and depth of healthcare data. “HealthLink
Dimensions has a strong leadership team, a strong presence across
complementary markets and a similar commitment to helping customers
achieve their business and professional objectives through quality data
and exceptional service,” he said. “We look forward to joining the
HealthLink Dimensions family and continuing our mission to be the most
targeted, cost effective, and reliable lead source for physician and
advanced practitioner candidates in the industry.”
About HealthLink Dimensions
HealthLink Dimensions provides healthcare data solutions to healthcare
and life science organizations to improve master data management,
compliance and marketing initiatives. Leveraging the largest
multi-sourced database of active practicing healthcare professionals,
HealthLink Dimensions develops customized data solutions to help clients
reach their target audience, enrich their business data, optimize claims
processing, meet compliance requirements and solve master data quality
problems. Based in Atlanta, GA, HealthLink Dimensions is one of
America’s fastest-growing private companies on the Inc. 5000 list, and
one of Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For™.
For additional information about the company, visit the HealthLink
Dimensions website: www.HealthLinkDimensions.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005220/en/