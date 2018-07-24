Log in
HealthLink Dimensions : Acquires Alert Services Corporation

07/24/2018 | 10:01am CEST

HealthLink Dimensions®, a healthcare data solutions provider, today announced it has acquired Alert Services Corporation, expanding its presence in the $15 billion healthcare staffing market.

Alert Services Corporation, based in Alpharetta, GA, connects hospital and health system recruiting departments with physician and advanced practitioner candidates. Alert Services Corporation’s leading platform, PracticeAlert.com, is the only dedicated, geo-targeted push-lead service in the physician job marketplace. The platform provides a free service for healthcare professionals seeking new practice opportunities by geography. Alert Services Corporation’s CRM solution, Recruiting Management System (RMS) is a leading applicant tracking system built by recruiters, for recruiters.

Kevin Guthrie, HealthLink Dimensions president, said Alert Services will complement the services currently provided to the hospital and health system markets by HealthLink Dimensions. “We are pleased to welcome the entire Alert Services team to the company,” said Guthrie. “They have done an excellent job in building PracticeAlert® and RMS® into a best-in-market, high-value candidate lead service, which we believe will be well complemented by our expansive healthcare provider data, services and technology.”

ASC Founder Kevin Perpetua stated, “Having the HealthLink Dimensions’ resources at our fingertips will fuel investment and expansion opportunities for PracticeAlert.com and our other properties and services. We look forward to working together to drive growth and innovation for our customers.”

ASC Founder Brad Sherp said Alert Services would truly benefit from the HealthLink Dimensions’ breadth and depth of healthcare data. “HealthLink Dimensions has a strong leadership team, a strong presence across complementary markets and a similar commitment to helping customers achieve their business and professional objectives through quality data and exceptional service,” he said. “We look forward to joining the HealthLink Dimensions family and continuing our mission to be the most targeted, cost effective, and reliable lead source for physician and advanced practitioner candidates in the industry.”

About HealthLink Dimensions

HealthLink Dimensions provides healthcare data solutions to healthcare and life science organizations to improve master data management, compliance and marketing initiatives. Leveraging the largest multi-sourced database of active practicing healthcare professionals, HealthLink Dimensions develops customized data solutions to help clients reach their target audience, enrich their business data, optimize claims processing, meet compliance requirements and solve master data quality problems. Based in Atlanta, GA, HealthLink Dimensions is one of America’s fastest-growing private companies on the Inc. 5000 list, and one of Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For™.

For additional information about the company, visit the HealthLink Dimensions website: www.HealthLinkDimensions.com.


© Business Wire 2018
