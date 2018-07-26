Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HealthSparq Expands Unique Treatment Timeline Feature

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

PORTLAND, Ore., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People looking to have a tonsillectomy, bariatric surgery or a sleep study can now see full cost estimates and complete timelines for all aspects of their care—based on their individual health insurance benefits—thanks to HealthSparq’s Treatment Timeline.

“We’ve added new treatments based on what people are actively searching for,” said Matt Parker, vice president of products for HealthSparq. “The data showed us that people are increasingly looking for cost and provider information related to sleep studies, weight loss surgery and laryngoscopy, among other more complex medical services. In fact, we added those and many more, a 30 percent increase of treatment types, to our HealthSparq One® transparency and guidance platform. We’ll continue to grow the number of encounters and treatments, and our treatment guidance capabilities, over the next year to help people better understand the complete journey of their care.”

While some health needs can be simple and involve only one visit with a provider, many treatments require multiple encounters, including doctor visits, labs, imaging, prescriptions, surgery and physical therapy. Many online tools let people search for individual encounters and average costs for those encounters, but they don’t provide people with the full picture of their care.

HealthSparq’s Treatment Timeline is the only online tool that illustrates the episodes of care, showing end-to-end timelines and the associated cost estimates in terms of time and dollars, based on claims data and other expert medical sources.

Treatment Timeline helps people partner with their doctors early on in their diagnosis to develop a sound treatment plan. People can then better plan for health care expenses by understanding the number and type of procedures and medications required. They can also see what other patients in their health plan typically choose.

0_int_Healthsparqlogo.png



About HealthSparq

At HealthSparq, we help people make smarter health care choices by partnering with health plans to provide members with cost and quality information about doctors, hospitals and medical services, based on their individual benefits. We put people at the core of everything we do by conducting continuous usability testing, eliciting consumer feedback to enhance product development, hosting industry panels featuring everyday people, and bringing human stories to the forefront through our #WTFix campaign. Using these insights, we create solutions to help people understand and navigate the health care system better than ever before.

Growing since our founding in 2008 from our home in Portland, Oregon, we now serve around 100 health plan brands nationwide. Contact us at HealthSparq.com or tweet us @HealthSparq.

Wen Chiu
Cambia Health Solutions
206-332-4959
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:37pPatent Issued for Controller of Internal Combustion Engine Equipped with Electric Supercharger (USPTO 10024225)
AQ
07:37pTOKYO ELECTRON : Patent Application Titled "Plasma Processing Apparatus" Published Online (USPTO 20180190501)
AQ
07:37pMCDONALD : Female leaders encourage women to be confident and believe in themselves at Tokyo conference
AQ
07:36pMEITU : Photo Enhancement App Meitu Hits #1 in iOS and Android Downloads in South Korea
AQ
07:36pResearchers Submit Patent Application, "Field of View Increase in Magnetic Resonance Imaging Using Nonlinear Gradients and Generalized Iterative...
AQ
07:36pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Patent Issued for Backlight Apparatus and 3D Image Display Apparatus Including the Same (USPTO 10025020)
AQ
07:36pMICRON TECHNOLOGY : When Does Cloud Computing Need Flash?
PU
07:36pThree Sears Hometown Stores in North Carolina Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy
GL
07:36pWorldwide Lifecycle Services Orchestration (LSO) Market 2018-2023 by Segments, Deployments and Regions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
07:35pFAIRFAX FINANCIAL : AGT Food gets going-private offer from management group backed by Fairfax Financial
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : The Conference Call That Shook Investor Faith in Facebook
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON EARNINGS : What to Watch
3NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Profit Rises on Budweiser, Stella Artois Growth
5NESTLÉ : Nestle counts on better second half to keep Third Point at bay

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.