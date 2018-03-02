Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Healthcare Equipment Manufacturers Can Effectively Position Their Products with the Help of Competitive Intelligence, Says Infiniti Research

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/02/2018 | 01:33pm CET

Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has just released their new competitive intelligence study on the healthcare equipment industry. A renowned healthcare equipment supplier wanted to identify prospective competitive gaps and build a powerful marketing strategy to improve their business performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005181/en/

Competitive Intelligence Study: How Infiniti Helped a Prominent Healthcare Equipment Supplier Effect ...

Competitive Intelligence Study: How Infiniti Helped a Prominent Healthcare Equipment Supplier Effectively Position their Products. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the competitive intelligence experts at Infiniti, “Competitive intelligence can be used to study the experiences of the competitor, how their consumers respond, and create a successful marketing strategy.”

With the increasing demand for quality and affordable healthcare, governments have started increasing their efforts to meet the needs of the end-users. With the continuous innovation in technology and design, primary healthcare equipment providers have started planning to upsurge competence in their product offerings while meeting the quality requirements.

Request a free brochure to see how Infiniti Research’s solutions can help you.

The market assessment solution presented by Infiniti helped the client predict challenges and classify the industry cost curves in the healthcare equipment space. The client was able to identify the key performance indicators and increase the efficiency of their marketing efforts to improve ROI.

This competitive intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

  • Identify the potential business risks and opportunities
  • Enable faster business decisions
  • To read more, request a free proposal

This competitive intelligence solution provided predictive insights on:

  • Anticipating competitive activity and developing a business strategy
  • Enhancing their process efficiency
  • To read more, request a free proposal

View the complete competitive intelligence study here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/healthcare-equipment-competitive

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:49pBNP PARIBAS : #18-380 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
AQ
01:49pJ C PENNEY : Penney tops 4Q profit forecasts
AQ
01:48pBritain's GKN, fighting hostile bid, says in talks over auto unit deal
RE
01:48pFLUIDIGM CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:48pLEONARDO : Bomb threat closes DRS Technologies
AQ
01:47pTESCO : Britain's SFO seeks retrial of former Tesco directors
RE
01:47pBNP PARIBAS : #18-379 Listing of Mini futures issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
AQ
01:47pREATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:46pNRC : Pilgrim employees 'deliberately failed' to perform jobs correctly during test Entergy slapped on wrist, employees no longer employed
AQ
01:46pTIFFANY : Alfred University Alumna Earns Biennial Grant From Tiffany Foundation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW tells court it did not break rules over 'dieselgate' disclosure
2ESPERITE : ESPERITE (ESP) : L1 Capital subscribes to the 16th tranche of investment today
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : Astonishing Patiently a champion in waiting
4May to set out Brexit vision for trade deal deeper than any other
5GOLD : Gold as an inflation hedge? Well, sort of...

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.