Healthcare Equipment Manufacturers Can Effectively Position Their Products with the Help of Competitive Intelligence, Says Infiniti Research

Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has
just released their new competitive
intelligence study on the healthcare equipment industry. A renowned
healthcare equipment supplier wanted to identify prospective competitive
gaps and build a powerful marketing strategy to improve their business
performance.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005181/en/
Competitive Intelligence Study: How Infiniti Helped a Prominent Healthcare Equipment Supplier Effectively Position their Products. (Graphic: Business Wire)
According to the competitive intelligence experts at Infiniti,
“Competitive intelligence can be used to study the experiences of the
competitor, how their consumers respond, and create a successful
marketing strategy.”
With the increasing demand for quality and affordable healthcare,
governments have started increasing their efforts to meet the needs of
the end-users. With the continuous innovation in technology and design,
primary healthcare equipment providers have started planning to upsurge
competence in their product offerings while meeting the quality
requirements.
Request
a free brochure to see how Infiniti Research’s solutions can
help you.
The market assessment solution presented by Infiniti helped the client
predict challenges and classify the industry cost curves in the
healthcare equipment space. The client was able to identify the key
performance indicators and increase the efficiency of their marketing
efforts to improve ROI.
This competitive intelligence solution provided
benefits that helped the client to:
-
Identify the potential business risks and opportunities
-
Enable faster business decisions
-
To read more, request
a free proposal
This competitive intelligence solution provided
predictive insights on:
-
Anticipating competitive activity and developing a business strategy
-
Enhancing their process efficiency
-
To read more, request
a free proposal
View the complete competitive intelligence study here:
https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/healthcare-equipment-competitive
About Infiniti Research
Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence
company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges.
Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help
analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop
intelligent business strategies.
With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents,
Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of
competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550
companies across the globe.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005181/en/