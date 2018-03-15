Healthy Nevada Project Announces Pilot Study Insights and Phase Two Enrollment

Population Health Study Begins Clinical Care Integration and Opens
Genomic Testing to 40,000 Nevadans
Eighteen months ago, northern Nevada made history welcoming a
first-of-its-kind, community-based population health study combining
clinical, genetic and environmental data with the goal of providing
personalized, precision medicine for individuals while improving health
statewide.
The Healthy
Nevada Project is making history again with the opening of phase two
genomic sequencing to an additional 40,000 northern Nevadans, bringing
the study’s total participation to 50,000 residents and making it one of
the largest population health studies in the country. Project leaders
are also sharing insights from the 10,000-person pilot study and
announcing lessons learned, which are now being integrated directly into
patient care.
When healthcare network Renown
Health and the world leader in environmental sciences, the Desert
Research Institute (DRI), partnered to launch this landmark project
in September 2016, the response was unprecedented with 10,000 community
members signing up in just 48 hours and DNA sample collection completed
in 69 working days.
Today, research teams with Renown Institute for Health Innovation
(Renown IHI) – a collaboration between Renown and DRI – announced the
first findings from that 10,000-person pilot. Study researchers
explained how care providers and scientists will begin working on a
number of clinical programs and scientific studies focused specifically
on Washoe County’s high age-adjusted death rates for heart disease,
cancer and chronic lower respiratory disease. Collectively, these
conditions among local residents stand at 33 percent above the national
rate.
In the coming months, Renown IHI will begin providing advanced calcium
score screenings to pilot phase participants at higher risk for
cardiovascular disease. This will allow researchers to examine the link
between genetics and calcium buildup in the heart. Additionally, based
on pilot phase data, researchers have seen increased use of regional
healthcare correlated with fluctuations in air quality and so-called
“bad air events” such as wildfires and atmospheric inversions. In phase
two, Renown IHI will evaluate possible links between genetics and
increased susceptibility to respiratory ailments.
“From the start, this project has been focused on improving health
statewide. We are now not only seeing those results, but also acting on
them,” said Anthony Slonim, M.D., DrPH, FACHE, president and CEO of
Renown Health and president of Renown IHI. “Healthcare organizations
around the country are moving from solely providing care inside hospital
walls to improving health outcomes across communities. It starts with
health literacy, and this is the largest health literacy project in the
country. We are helping people understand their risks and getting
involved at the clinical level to help them live healthier lives.”
Leveraging Renown’s forward-thinking approach to community healthcare
and DRI’s data and environmental expertise, Renown IHI has evolved and
grown its capabilities to lead a larger, more complex research study of
significance that will analyze and model public health risks in the
Silver State and serve as a model for future population health studies
across the country.
“Nevada is leading the country in growth and innovation. But sadly, we
continue to rank among the worst in regards to health at 47th
in the nation,” said Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, the pilot study’s first
participant. “Through the Healthy Nevada Project, we now have the gift
of insight to make needed changes not just for ourselves and our loved
ones, but for Nevada.”
For the second phase of this monumental project, research teams will
have greater depth and quality of DNA data thanks to a partnership with Helix,
a personal genomics company that uses Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)
technology instead of genotyping and operates one of the world’s largest
CAP- and CLIA-accredited exome sequencing labs. The Helix.com
marketplace model will also enable the Healthy Nevada Project to work
with other research groups and industry-leading companies at the
forefront of using genetics to drive better health outcomes.
“Taken individually, environmental, genetic and clinical data are each
powerful tools for advancing health. But a comprehensive picture of
these data can be even more powerful – finding new risk factors within
populations and further improving community health,” said James Lu,
M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and senior vice president of Applied Genomics at
Helix. “Each person who chooses to participate in the Healthy Nevada
Project will be contributing their genetics to better scientific
understanding and ultimately, helping everyone live longer, healthier
lives.”
In phase two, an additional 40,000 Nevadans are invited to test using
Helix’s proprietary NGS pipeline. Helix’s Exome+ assay testing reads all
20,000 protein-coding genes and other regions in the body important to
providing genetic insights which allows for 100 times more data.
Study volunteers will take Helix’s DNA saliva test and automatically
receive access to the popular Helix-powered ancestry app, Geno 2.0 by
National Geographic, and a Helix.com account that lets them explore
additional DNA-powered products on the Helix App store. If study
participants choose to complete a follow-up survey from the Healthy
Nevada Project, they will have the chance to pick an additional health
and wellness app specific to their individual genetic results.
Renown IHI is opening 10,000 testing slots to any northern Nevadan
interested in taking part. Once those 10,000 slots are filled,
researchers will focus on matching the demographics that comprise
northern Nevada. This means study participants will be eligible based on
specific demographic variables including: gender, age group, ethnicity
and rural versus urban residents.
“Fitting these criteria will ensure this landmark population health
study mirrors the people of northern Nevada,” said Joseph Grzymski,
Ph.D., senior director of the DRI Applied Innovation Center; co-director
of Renown IHI; and principal investigator of the Healthy Nevada Project.
“Thanks to years of research, we know gender, age and ethnicity all play
key roles in a person’s health risks. By accurately representing our
region, we will be able to better understand the health issues we’re
seeing communitywide and how to address them.”
In the years ahead, Renown IHI aspires to offer genetic testing through
the Healthy Nevada Project to every Nevadan interested in learning more
about their health and genetic profile, and ultimately, drive positive
health outcomes statewide. Simultaneously, the Healthy Nevada Project
will expand the state’s access to leading-edge clinical trials and
foster new connections with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.
To see if you are eligible to participate in the study, to sign up for
study updates and for full details on the Healthy Nevada Project, please
visit HealthyNV.org.
Full details on pilot phase insights and phase two enrollment can be
found in the attached media backgrounder.
