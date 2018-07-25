Heartland Dental Fortifies Its Footprint with iTero® Element Intraoral Scanners

Effingham, IL, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Dental, the nation’s largest dental support organization, today announced its multi-year agreement with Align Technology to extend iTero® Element intraoral scanners to its supported dentists and teams nationwide. The endeavor represents the industry’s single-largest scanner deployment and investment in supported dental offices and the patients they serve.





“Intraoral scanning technology is revolutionizing dentistry. The impact it’s having on oral health cannot be denied,” said Pat Bauer, Heartland Dental President and CEO. “Healthcare has gone digital and dentistry is no exception. Today’s modern dental patients expect convenience and efficiency. We feel strongly that our partnership with Align, and our investment in its scanning technology, further positions our supported dentists to deliver cutting-edge care to their dental patients.”

“Align’s strong growth around the world reflects the continued trend toward an end-to-end digital workflow starting with an iTero intra-scanner on the front-end,” said Joe Hogan, Align Technology President and CEO. “iTero scanners enable greater efficiency, better precision dentistry and higher overall customer experience and satisfaction. We’re excited to be partnering with Heartland Dental as they continue to rollout iTero scanners across their supported U.S. offices.”

Heartland Dental entails more than 850 supported dental offices in 35 states. Our focus on scanners are a centerpiece for helping our supported doctors and their supported dental office teams enhance patient experiences, improve clinical outcomes, and provide lifetime care within their communities. The majority of supported offices have incorporated use of the iTero Element intraoral scanner for the benefit of their patients. As 2018 continues, more supported dental practices are expected to adopt the offering.

“Everything we do centers on putting our supported dentists in the best possible position to succeed in dentistry,” added Rick Workman, DMD, Heartland Dental Founder and Executive Chairman. “Scanning is a gateway to dental innovations we couldn’t have imagined 10 years or even five years ago. The technology will differentiate the Heartland Dental supported doctor in their community and will drive efficiency in the patient experience like never before.”

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental is the largest dental support organization in the United States with more than 850 supported dental offices located in 35 states. Based in Effingham, Illinois and founded by Rick Workman, DMD, Heartland Dental offers supported dentists and team members continuing professional education and leadership training, along with a variety of non-clinical administrative services including staffing, employee relations, procurement, administration, financial, marketing assistance, and information technology. For more information, visit www.Heartland.com. Follow Heartland Dental on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero® intraoral scanners and services. Align’s products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.

Ashley Buehnerkemper Heartland Dental 217-540-5653 [email protected]