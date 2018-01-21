Hedi Slimane Named Artistic, Creative and Image Director of Céline

LVMH announces the appointment of Hedi Slimane as Artistic, Creative and
Image Director of Céline with effect from February this year. He will
direct all Céline collections, extending to men’s fashion, couture and
fragrances.
Hedi Slimane’s talent and his remarkable ability to anticipate and
express in a unique way the evolutions and desires of his age, will
ensure a further era of exceptional growth and development for this
famous Maison.
Bernard Arnault commented: “I am particularly happy that Hedi is back
within the LVMH Group and taking the reins of our Céline Maison. He is
one of the most talented designers of our time. I have been a
great admirer of his work since we collaborated on Dior Homme, which he
launched to global critical acclaim in the 2000s. His arrival at Céline
reinforces the great ambitions that LVMH has for this Maison. Hedi will
oversee and develop all creativity for both women's and men's fashion,
but also for leather goods, accessories and fragrances. He will leverage
his global vision and unique aesthetic virtuosity in further building an
iconic French Maison”.
Hedi Slimane said: "I am delighted to join Bernard Arnault in this
all-embracing and fascinating mission for Céline. I greatly look forward
to returning to the exciting world of fashion and the dynamism of the
ateliers".
Sidney Toledano added: "Hedi Slimane is an exceptional designer,
complete artist and passionate about his work. I am certain that
he will bring his renowned creative energy and discipline to lead Céline
to ever greater success".
About Céline
Founded in 1945 by Céline Vipiana, Céline is a French fashion house. Led
by Séverine Merle, she is part of LVMH Fashion Group chaired by Sidney
Toledano, Executive Committee Member of LVMH.
About LVMH
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world leader in luxury goods, is
represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes
Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart,
Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval
Blanc, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Chandon,
Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle,
Newton Bodega Numanthia and Ao Yun. Its Fashion and Leather Goods
division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Céline, Loewe,
Kenzo, Givenchy, Thomas Pink, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti,
Nicholas Kirkwood, Loro Piana and RIMOWA. LVMH is present in the
Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain,
Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Parfums Loewe, BeneFit Cosmetics, Make
Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma and Fresh, Kat Von D and Maison Francis
Kurkdjian. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, TAG
Heuer, Chaumet, Dior Watches, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also
active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through
DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Royal Van Lent and the
Cheval Blanc hotels.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180121005117/en/