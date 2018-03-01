Helix : Announces First Close of $200 Million in Financing to Drive Innovation in Personal Genomics

Helix, a personal genomics company that has created the first online
store for DNA-powered products, today announced the first close of an
expected $200 million Series B financing round led by DFJ Growth, with
participation from all its founding investors which include Illumina,
Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, Mayo Clinic, Sutter Hill Ventures, and
Warburg Pincus. Barry Schuler, Partner at DFJ Growth and former Chairman
and CEO of America Online, will join the Helix Board of Directors. Helix
will use this financing to continue to accelerate consumer adoption of
genomics via the expansion of its trusted marketplace. The marketplace
features a growing list of world-class partners, all committed to
developing innovative health-focused products powered by Next Generation
Sequencing.
“The genomics revolution has begun and Helix is democratizing access to
DNA for developers while giving consumers a safe and secure way to
manage their own genomic data. We believe the Helix business model will
stimulate an explosion of innovation in personal genomics products
allowing people to take an active role in managing their health and
well-being,” said Schuler. “The Helix team has built a unique offering
and an exceptional vision which will become the standard platform where
consumers buy personalized genomic services as easily as they buy
smartphone apps. We are very excited to join them on their journey to
build a significant enterprise.”
Unlike other personal genomics companies that require a separate DNA
sample for each product they provide, Helix collects and sequences a DNA
sample once, and then securely stores and protects a customer’s data so
they can access additional DNA-powered products and services from the
Helix store without providing another saliva sample. Today, the Helix
store includes 35 products from 20 partners and that number will grow to
over 50 products in 2018 with major launches including health products
from partners like Mayo Clinic. Each product is evaluated by the Helix
scientific team and must meet the requirements of the company’s
Scientific Evidence Evaluation (SEE) process, which evaluates the
underlying scientific content and claims of each partner product.
“We are excited to support Helix in their effort to make personal
genomics accessible,” said Keith Stewart, M.B., Ch.B., Carlson and
Nelson Endowed Director at the Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized
Medicine. “Mayo Clinic aims to provide individuals with health insights
about their genetic data, empowering them with a deeper understanding of
their health and information that they can trust.”
“Helix is proving how a Next Generation Sequencing platform can drive
incredible innovation, by engaging individuals and empowering them to
interact with DNA and enhance their lives,” said Jay Flatley, Executive
Chairman, Illumina. “Of the estimated 12 million people who have
purchased a consumer genomics service to date, more than seven million
did so for the first-time in 2017. We are clearly at an inflection point
in personal genomics and Helix is well-positioned to take advantage of
this growth.”
Helix operates one of the world’s largest CLIA-and-CAP-accredited Next
Generation Sequencing laboratories. Powered by Illumina technologies,
Helix uses its proprietary Exome+ assay to sequence each customer’s
20,000 protein-coding genes as well as additional information-rich areas
identified by Helix’s scientific team. This yields 100 times more data
than microarrays commonly used by other consumer-focused companies. To
ensure customer privacy and protection, each partner can only access the
window of information relevant to their product ensuring the consumer
has total control of their DNA.
“Helix is entering an exciting phase of tremendous growth and
opportunity. Our marketplace is maturing, we are expanding our
health-related product offerings and we’re building a community of loyal
and engaged customers. We are also empowering research partners like the
Healthy Nevada Project to undertake large-scale community health
projects built on the power and scale of our Exome+ platform,” said
Robin Thurston, CEO of Helix. “We are pleased to welcome Barry and his
colleagues at DFJ to the Helix team. Their investment and the continued
support of our founding investors is a testament to the dedication of
the entire Helix team and their commitment to making personal genomics
accessible and actionable for everyone.”
About Helix
Helix is a personal genomics company with a simple but powerful mission:
to empower every person to improve their life through DNA. We’ve created
the first marketplace for DNA-powered products where people can explore
diverse and uniquely personalized products developed by high-quality
partners. Helix handles sample collection, DNA sequencing, and secure
data storage so that our partners can integrate DNA insights into
products across a range of categories, including ancestry,
entertainment, family, fitness, health and nutrition. Helix is
headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and operates a
CLIA-and-CAP-accredited Next Generation Sequencing lab in San Diego,
powered by Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) NGS technology. Helix was founded in
2015 with support from Illumina, its largest shareholder. Learn more at www.helix.com.
Helix, the Helix logo and Exome+ are trademarks of Helix Opco,
LLC. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their
respective owners.
