Helix Resources : Joint Venture Underway at Joshua Project, Chile

1 August 2018

Joint Venture Underway at Joshua Project, Chile

Porphyry copper project to be advanced with large drilling program

Highlights

 All pre-conditions have now been satisfied for the Heads of Agreement signed with Manhattan Corporation (ASX:MHC) over Helix's 100%-owned Joshua Copper Project in Chile.

 Provides for the potential progression of the Joshua Project through to completion of a BFS at zero cash outlay from Helix.

 To exercise its initial option, Manhattan must spend A$1.0 million on 3,000m of diamond drilling over nine months.

 Joshua is a highly prospective, large-scale porphyry copper system located in the Coastal Belt of the world class mining jurisdiction of Chile.

Helix Resources Limited (ASX:HLX) (Helix or the Company) is pleased to advise that the pre-conditions for Heads of Agreement (HOA) with Manhattan Corporation Limited (ASX:MHC) (Manhattan) have been satisfied with MHC now committing to funding a A$1.0m exploration program at the Joshua Copper Project in Chile (Joshua Project).

The HOA terms provide for the potential progression of the highly prospective and large-scale Joshua Project right through to completion of a Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) at zero cash outlay from Helix.

Manhattan's fully funded program includes completion of a high-resolution aeromagnetic survey over the entire alteration system, followed by the proposed diamond drilling, which is testing several high priority geological and geophysical targets at the Joshua Porphyry Copper Project.

Helix Managing Director, Mick Wilson, said: "With Helix firmly committed to advancing its exciting flagship Collerina Copper Project in Central NSW, this joint venture provides Helix with a retained exposure to a potentially significant porphyry copper project at a time when the copper market is increasingly supply constrained. We look forward to working closely with the Manhattan team, including their initial utilisation of our in-country expertise and knowledge to deliver an optimal outcome for all stakeholders in the JV."

Key terms of the HOA

The HOA provides an avenue for Manhattan to earn up to an 80% interest in the Joshua Project in exchange for Helix being free-carried through to completion of a BFS.

Key terms of the HOA include:  Stage 1: Helix has granted an option to Manhattan whereby Manhattan can exercise that option by sole funding expenditure of A$1.0 million on the Joshua Project within 9 months of the Commencement Date, such expenditure to be expended on 3,000m of diamond drilling (Option).

 If Manhattan exercises the Option by funding the requisite expenditure it shall have the right to earn up to an 80% interest in the Joshua Project on the following basis:

 Stage 2: Manhattan may earn a 51% Joint Venture Interest in the Joshua Project by sole funding the expenditure necessary to complete a further 5,000m of drilling within 18 months of the Commencement Date.

 Stage 3: If Stage 2 is completed, Manhattan may elect to earn a further 29% (giving it a total 80%) Joint Venture Interest by sole funding expenditure up to the completion of a BFS in respect of the Joshua Project.

 In the event that Helix chooses not to contribute to the Joint Venture after the completion of the BFS (Stage 3), it will dilute its Joint Venture Interest in exchange for an uncapped 1.0% Net Smelter Return royalty over the Joshua Project.

 Helix will be the Manager of the Joshua Project during Stage 1. Manhattan will be the Manager for Stages 2 and 3, unless Helix and Manhattan mutually agree that Helix is to be retained as Manager.

The Joshua Copper Project

The Joshua Project was a greenfield porphyry copper discovery by Helix, found in the world class mining jurisdiction of Chile. It is located 350km north of Santiago in the Coastal Belt, an area characterised by relatively low altitude and close proximity to existing key infrastructure including ports, roads and potential power and water solutions for future mining scenarios.

Figure 1: Location of the Joshua Copper Project

The Joshua Porphyry Copper system is defined by a regionally significant alteration anomaly which covers a 6.5 km by 2.0 km area, centred on an outcropping silica-rich stockwork. The broad alteration response at Joshua is similar to the Andacollo Cu-Au mine operated by major Canadian miner, Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B), which is located only 45km to the north-northwest of the Joshua Project.

The Joshua porphyry complex consists of multiple intrusive events with andesite, diorite and dacite composition intrusives identified in mapping and drilling so far. The Central stockwork is silica-rich with numerous cross-cutting quartz veining phases and tourmaline-rich breccias present. The porphyry complex is located on an east-northeast trending transfer zone on a northwest lineament, an excellent structural setting for porphyry-style systems in Chile.

An IP chargeability anomaly is coincident with the alteration system and significantly 90% of the +15mV/V response, which surrounds the central stockwork, is yet to be drill tested. This IP response is important because it encompasses the ore and ore-related alteration phases of many porphyry-related mineral systems around the world.

Figure 2: Priority holes initially to be drilled by Manhattan in Stage 1 of the Joshua JV.

Only Central Zone (Stockwork) has been drilled so far, which represents a total area of only 700m by 500m - with only 16 RC-diamond holes drilled into less than 5% of the alteration system area. From that "proof-of-concept" drilling, significant multiple thick intersections of copper mineralisation (+ Mo-Au) were returned including 400m @ 0.25% Cu, 352m @ 0.27% Cu and 240m @ 0.22% Cu.

