Helix Resources : Quarterly Cashflow Report, June 2018

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Name of entity

Helix Resources Ltd

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

27 009 138 738

30 June 2018

Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter $A'000 Year to date (12 months) $A'000 1. Cash flows from operating activities

1.1 Receipts from customers

1.2 Payments for (a) exploration & evaluation (b) staff costs - exploration & evaluation (c) development (d) production (e) administration and corporate costs (f) staff costs - administration and corporate

1.3 Dividends received (see note 3)

1.4 Interest received

1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid

1.6 Income taxes paid

1.7 Research and development refunds

1.8 Other - Security bonds paid - Security bonds refunded - Receipt from debtors - Security bonds reclassified as cash (note 1)

1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities - (406) (89) - - (186) (60) - 10 - - - - - 23 220 - (1,418) (484) - - (577) (332) - 19 - - - (33) 10 151 220 (488) (2,444) (Note 1) Represents term deposits cash backing environmental security guarantees provided to the NSW DMP. Funds can be accessed as rehabilitation occurs and term deposits cash backing corporate credit cards and head office lease.

Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter $A'000 Year to date (12 months) $A'000 2. Cash flows from investing activities 2.1 Payments to acquire: (a) property, plant and equipment (b) tenements (see item 10) (c) investments (d) other non-current assets

2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of: (a) property, plant and equipment (b) tenements (see item 10) (c) investments (d) other non-current assets

2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities

2.4 Dividends received (see note 3)

2.5 Other (provide details if material)

2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities - - - - 7 - - - - - - (4) - - - 7 500 - - - - - 7 503

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1 Proceeds from issues of shares

3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

3.3 Proceeds from exercise of share options

3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options

3.5 Proceeds from borrowings

3.6 Repayment of borrowings

3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

3.8 Dividends paid

3.9 Other (provide details if material)

3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities - - - - - - - - - 1,200 - - (94) - - - - - - 1,106 Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter $A'000 Year to date (12 months) $A'000 4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period 4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above) 4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above) 4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above) 4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held 4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,602 (488) 7 - - 1,956 (2,444) 503 1,106 - 1,121 1,121

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts Current quarter $A'000 Previous quarter $A'000 5.1 Bank balances

5.2 Call deposits

5.3 Bank overdrafts

5.4 Term deposits (note 1)

5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) 30 871 - 220 4 1,598 - - 1,121 1,602

6. Payments to directors of the entity and their associates 6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2 90 6.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included - in item 2.3 6.3 Current quarter

$A'000

Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

90 - Executive and non- executive directors' fees

7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates 7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2 - 7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included - in item 2.3 7.3 Current quarter

$A'000

Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

Not applicable

8. Financing facilities available Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position

8.1 Loan facilities

8.2 Credit standby arrangements

8.3 Other (please specify) Total facility amount at quarter end $A'000 Amount drawn at quarter end $A'000 - - - - - -

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

Not applicable

9. Estimated cash outflows for next quarter $A'000 9.1 Exploration and evaluation

9.2 Staff costs - Exploration and evaluation

9.2 Development

9.3 Production

9.5 Administration and corporate costs

9.4 Staff costs - Administration and corporate

9.6 Other

9.7 Total estimated cash outflows 119 110 - - 103 61 - 393

10. Changes in tenements (items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above) Tenement reference and location Nature of interest Interest at beginning of quarter Interest at end of quarter 10.1 Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced No change No change No change No change 10.2 Interests miningintenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increased No change No change No change No change

Compliance statement

1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.

2 This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Date: 31 July 2018

Dale Hanna

Notes